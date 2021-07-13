Brian Lumley’s Necroscope novels will serve as the inspiration for “episodic TV, animated features, video games, graphic novels, and emerging formats,” because just one adaptation wouldn’t be enough. Revelations Entertainment, an independent movie production company founded by Morgan Freeman (yes, that Morgan Freeman) and business partner Lori McCreary, will use Lumley’s books as a springboard for numerous adaptations. There are 18 books in Lumley’s series, telling tales of vampires and people who can communicate with the dead.

Deadline has the scoop that Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment will adapt Brian Lumley’s Necroscope series “across multiple media,” including TV shows, animated movies, video games, and more. Curiously enough, a live-action movie isn’t mentioned anywhere in the story, but maybe they’ll get around that eventually. McCreary and Gary Lucchesi of Revelations will team with Glenn Hetrick and Michael McKay on developing the adaptations. Per the Deadline report, “Hetrick has been conceptualizing the adaptation of Necroscope since its original release for screen.”

“The Necroscope universe allows us to explore the global themes of horror in a way never done before and is a great addition to our slate of epic, award-winning, large scale IP, which includes work by sci-fi visionary Arthur C. Clarke,” said McCreary. Freeman added: “One of the questions that has confronted humankind throughout history is – Where do stories of good and evil come from and why are they strikingly similar between different cultures throughout history?”

McKay said: “It is far too epic… and simply too good… to relegate it to a single film. We have a nuanced, layered tapestry of science-fiction/horror unlike anything that has ever been put on screen… it is a once in a lifetime project, it deserves to be savored. The material deserves that, and so does the audience. There is so much to love about this series – but for me it boils down to one thing… GREATEST BAD GUY EVER!”

And Hetrick offered the following lengthy statement:

“I am fully committed to breathing life into every molecule of the visually compelling elements that comprise this sprawling literary universe, and I intend to do so with a terrifying veracity. It is, in short, my life’s work. Coupled with an integrity to both character & story, this unique approach will allow us to ‘peel back the curtain’ for a brand-new generation of global audience members while honoring the heritage so adored by the massive fan base. Of course, we will follow Harry Keogh through his journey while discovering the dread secrets of the shapeshifting, alien Vamphyri… and by plotting the main arcs across multiple seasons, we have the opportunity to take a deep dive into the diverse, global roster of psychic agents as they help to unveil their shocking origin. The adaptation work leans heavily into the verisimilitude of Lumley’s rich, supernatural mythology – specifically in regard to its parallels with real world philosophies, religions and history… the science of Magick… grounding our story in the most terrifying fictional reality ever created.”

Necroscope

The Necroscope series started in 1980, going on to spawn 18 books total. The first book introduces readers to Harry Keogh – “the man who can talk to the dead, the man for whom every grave willingly gives up its secrets, the one man who knows how to travel effortlessly through time and space to destroy the vampires that threaten all humanity.”

In Necroscope, Harry “is startled to discover that he is not the only person with unusual mental powers–Britain and the Soviet Union both maintain super-secret, psychically-powered espionage organizations. But Harry is the only person who knows about Thibor Ferenczy, a vampire long buried in the mountains of Romania–still horribly alive, in undeath–and Thibor’s insane “offspring,” Boris Dragosani, who rips information from the souls of the dead in a terrible, ever-lasting form of torture…Somehow, Harry must convince Britain’s E-Branch that only by working together can they locate and destroy Dragosani and his army of demonic warriors–before the half-vampire succeeds in taking over the world!”

I’ve never read a single Necroscope book, but I remember always fondly looking at the covers in bookstores when I was younger. Perhaps I’ll finally give this series a try now that it’s finally being adapted.