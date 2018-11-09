Narcos continues with the prequel/spin-off Narcos: Mexico. The hit Netflix series goes back to the beginning to reveal the start of the drug war in the 1980s. Michael Peña and Diego Luna star in the show, which tracks the Guadalajara Cartel in the ’80s as it brings together traffickers and slowly amasses an empire. Watch the Narcos: Mexico trailer below.

Narcos Mexico Trailer

Narcos: Mexico follows two men from different worlds: DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) and Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the head of the Guadalajara Cartel. Both men are about to clash in the 1980s as the drug war escalates. The original Narcos ran for three seasons on Netflix, and the original plan was for season 4 to jump back in time. But rather than make that idea season 4, the producers decided to create a whole new series.

“We always knew that we would get to Mexico eventually,” said showrunner Eric Newman. “A key team comprised of myself and the guys I really trust and work very closely with — [director] Andi Baiz, [co-creators] Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro — have been discussing how to best transition to Mexico as early as season two. We decided on the Guadalajara cartel because it represents the beginning of the modern Mexican drug trade. It makes sense to start there.”

I’ve only seen a few episodes of Narcos, but this looks promising. I might check it out, especially since its a prequel – which means I won’t have to be caught up with the series to understand what’s going on.

Narcos: Mexico arrives November 16, 2018.