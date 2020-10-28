Narcos: Mexico will smuggle onto Netflix for a third season, amid showrunner changes as Eric Newman steps down and hands the day-to-day showrunning duties to co-creator and longtime collaborator Carlo Bernard. Netflix has renewed Narcos: Mexico for season 3, with Narcos alum Wagner Moura confirming his return as Pablo Escobar — and as a director of multiple episodes.

Narcos: Mexico will see the return of familiar faces on the camera, just as it loses a few of its familiar faces onscreen and behind the camera. Collider reports that Eric Newman is stepping down as showrunner after 5 years running the Netflix crime drama, and will be replaced by Narcos co-creator Carlo Bernard. Newman will continue to executive produce Narcos: Mexico alongside José Padilha, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Bernard.

“I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows,” Newman said in a statement. “Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands.”

But looking to shake things up further in Narcos: Mexico season 3 is none other than Pablo Escobar himself. The drug kingpin who played a central part in Narcos, the two-season predecessor to Narcos: Mexico, is returning to the series, with Moura confirming to Collider that he is set to reprise his role as Escobar, as well as direct two episodes of the season. However, Diego Luna, who plays Mexican drug lord Felix Gallardo, is not confirmed to be returning.

Returning to the cast of Narcos: Mexico are Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa and Matt Letscher.

Meanwhile, additional season 3 directors include Andi Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

See the announcement teaser for Narcos: Mexico season 3 below.

This empire is only getting stronger. Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Ps9znTXWlz — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 28, 2020

There is no confirmed release date yet for Narcos: Mexico season 3. Season 2 debuted in February 2020 and is now streaming on Netflix.