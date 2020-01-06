“Backstabbing’s hard work.” The trailer for Narcos: Mexico season 2 is here, and it teases the return of Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel and a man whose unification of conflicting drug traffickers in the ’80s helped jump-start the country’s drug trade as we know it today. But Félix’s newfound infamy has its drawbacks, as we see in the Narcos Mexico season 2 trailer, which teases the show’s return next month.

Narcos Mexico Season 2 Trailer

In Narcos: Mexico season 2, “Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.” The trailer for season 2 of this combined spin-off and prequel to the first three seasons of Narcos doesn’t show much in the way of footage, but instead stages a “Last Supper”-style dinner, with Félix at the head, surrounded by guests hiding guns.

Scoot McNairy (Argo) , who narrated the whole first season of Narcos: Mexico, is confirmed to return after finally appearing in-person as the season came to a close. He’s playing Agent Walt Breslin, “a grizzled DEA agent who plans to escalate the drug war south of the border,” and appears to narrate this trailer as well. After the events of season 1, McNairy’s character lands in Mexico and finishes the season with this narration (via THR):

“What happened in Guadalajara in the early ’80s was the beginning. The last moment before it all got fucked up. Spun out of control. It was that moment when it all fell apart. What happened in Guadalajara gave birth to the first cartel. From that, others would follow. And the violence and money and drugs, they just fucking explode. It changed the DEA, too. Maybe it woke us up, I don’t know. But it’s where the first shot was fired, the one that started the drug war. And after that, none of it would be the same. How could it be? … we knew we were in a war. Now, it was our turn. Pretty soon, they were gonna know, they were in one too.”

This bodes of all-out war in season 2, and one filled with all kinds of betrayals for Félix. But, as the trailer ominously hints, “No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.”

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 13, 2020.