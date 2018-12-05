‘Narcos: Mexico’ Renewed for Season 2 By Netflix

Narcos: Mexico will be back for a second season. Netflix has officially ordered Narcos: Mexico season 2, bringing the spin-off series starring Diego Luna and Michael Pena back for more.

One month after Narcos‘ Mexico-set spin-off hit the streaming platform, the drug-trafficking drama has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.

The series premiered on November 16, with new stars Diego Luna and Michael Pena joining showrunner Eric Newman, to rave reviews. The Daily Telegraph called it “television’s most irresistible guilty pleasure” and Indiewire praised the show’s expanding saga “that [doesn’t] lack for action and drama.”

The Narcos Twitter account confirmed the renewal in a tweet that reads “We’re building an empire. Why stop now?”

We’re building an empire. Why stop now? pic.twitter.com/1e1JY5L6ye — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 5, 2018

The series is a companion to its predecessor, Narcos, which ran for three seasons and chronicled the story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Colombia. Narcos: Mexico shifts the focus to the Mexican drug trafficking war in a soft “reset” that follows undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Pena) as he pursues Félix Gallardo (Luna), the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel and founder of the modern Mexican drug trade.

Even with the new cast and setting, Narcos remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, with 36 million “demand expressions,” according to viewing data. It has a loyal following that has stuck with the show as it has transferred over to Mexico with new leads (and why wouldn’t they, Luna looks fine), so it seems like a second season was already in the bag.

Here’s the synopsis for Narcos: Mexico:

Narcos: Mexico explores the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

No release date has yet been set for Narcos: Mexico season 2.