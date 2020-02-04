Artist Nan Lawson is best know for her Meet Cute series of artwork featuring some of our favorite couples of film and television. Her work has a dreamy sort of quality to it with a unique illustration style and use of color. But her latest show, Through the Woods at Gallery 1988, has pulled back from the Meet Cute portraits she’s known for. Instead, she’s recreated beloved scenes from various forests in film and television, including moments from Logan, Midsommar, Stranger Things, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Witch, Lord of the Rings, and more. Check out some of Nan Lawson’s Through the Woods art show below.

Nan Lawson’s Through the Woods Art Show

These are our favorites from the show, which include Return of the Jedi, The Neverending Story, Game of Thrones, and Jurassic Park. But honestly, that print for Logan is the one that actually gets me choked up. The death of Wolverine was incredible sad on its own, but that extra moment where Laura (Dafne Keen) turns the makeshift cross on its side to make an “X” is what absolutely crushed me. The image Nan Lawson has created is so charming, but it still packs an emotional punch.

All of the above prints are available for sale at Gallery 1988. Each of them measures 11×14 inches, has an edition of 30, and will cost you $45. You might find a couple of them are already sold out, but you could spend $150 for a framed version if the unframed prints are already sold out.

Get a look at the rest of Nan Lawson’s prints from the Through the Woods show at Gallery 1988 and pick some up.