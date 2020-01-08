If the line-up of programming available on Apple TV+ hasn’t been doing much for you yet, maybe the addition of a new comedy series from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and executive producers Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day will do something for you.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet finds Rob McElhenny playing both the star and creator of an epic fantasy video game as he tries to hoard all the credit and glory, frustrating the team around him that’s just trying to bring his wild vision to life. The result is some amusing workplace clashing in the fast-paced world of video gaming. Watch the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet trailer below.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Trailer

Apple TV+ seems to be aiming to have a Silicon Valley of its own, but set in the video game industry. However, this trailer feels rather clunky and doesn’t pack much of a comedic punch. There are some mild chuckles to be had, and Rob McElhenney seems fine in the lead, but I can’t help but think his character just feels like a declawed version of Mac from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Here’s hoping that the series itself actually delivers some better laughs than what’s on display in this trailer.

The good news is that beyond Rob McElhenney there is a solid assembly of talent in the supporting cast. We’ve got F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Danny Pudi as Brad, Imani Hakim as Dana, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy, David Hornsby as David, Ashly Burch as Rachel and Jessie Ennis as Jo. Plus, the trailer also has comedian Aparna Nancherla making an appearance there at the end, but we’re not sure how big her role in the series will be.

In addition to being executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day through their own RCG production banner, the show is also executive produced and co-created by Megan Ganz, who has written and executive produced for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family, Community, and The Last Man on Earth.

Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game—they happen in the office.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet starts streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 7, 2020.