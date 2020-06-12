At long last, all our movie dreams are about to come true: My Spy is coming to Amazon Prime Video on June 26. The Dave Bautista comedy was originally supposed to open summer 2019 but then got pushed to 2020. And it would’ve kept its 2020 theatrical release date had it not been for that pesky coronavirus. Now, the movie is headed right to Amazon Prime this month, so gather up the fam, pop some corn, and get ready to stream this bad boy. More on the new My Spy release date below.

My Spy

The long, strange saga of My Spy is almost at an end. The Peter Segal-directed comedy that stars Dave Bautista as a rough-around-the-edges CIA agent forced to hang out with a child was originally set for an August 23, 2019 release date. It was then moved to January 2020, then moved again to April 17, 2020. And of course, that didn’t work out either, due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down movie theaters.

In early April, Amazon Studios acquired distribution rights to the film, and now they’ve given it a release date: June 26, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. My Spy follows JJ (Dave Bautista), “a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech-savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.”

The cast includes Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Ken Jeong, with Peter Segal directing from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. Producers include Chris Bender, Peter Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Dave Bautista, and Jonathan Meisner. You can watch a new announcement from Bautista about the release below.