My Spy, a film that was finished shooting in 2018, sat around for a few years, got delayed multiple times, and then finally got dumped onto Amazon, might be getting a sequel. The PG-13 family comedy from STX starring Dave Bautista as a CIA agent who teams up with a child (Chloe Coleman) debuted on Amazon Prime Video in June, and now STX and Amazon are thinking about a follow-up film with the original cast returning. The movie reportedly did well on Amazon, and that seems to be enough of a reason for the streaming service to want more.

According to Deadline, STX and Amazon are seriously considering making My Spy 2 after the film did well on Amazon Prime Video. Production on the first film ended in 2018, and the original plan was to open My Spy theatrically on August 23, 2019. However, the comedy got delayed to January 2020, only to get delayed again until March and then April 2020. But then the coronavirus killed off any lingering theatrical release plans, and My Spy headed to Amazon Prime Video on June 26. It also opened theatrically in Canada, Australia, UK, NZ, Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and Saudi Arabia.

When the deal for My Spy was first put together back in 2017, the idea was to develop a franchise for Bautista to star in, so a My Spy sequel isn’t exactly an out-of-left-field idea. Still, it’s curious that a film that got delayed so many times – usually a kiss of death in the film biz – might now end up generating a follow-up.

My Spy J follows a “hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech-savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.”

Peter Segal directed from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. In addition to Bautista and Coleman, the film features Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Ken Jeong. Segal, Bautista, and Coleman are all being considered to return.