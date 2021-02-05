At least things are looking up for this Princess Di. Emma Corrin, hot off her Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her role as the Princess of Wales in The Crown, has landed a role opposite heartthrob Harry Styles in the Amazon Studios film My Policeman.

Emma Corrin is moving on from romancing Prince Charles to romancing a Prince of Pop with her next role in the Amazon Studios film My Policeman. Deadline reports that Corrin has been cast in the romantic drama opposite Harry Styles (Dunkirk), based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage director Michael Grandage will direct the adaptation from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia).

My Policeman is an LGBTQ romance that takes place in the late 1990s, as an elderly Patrick reunites with Marion and Tom, triggering a flood of memories from 40 years prior, when Tom and Patrick embarked on a passionate affair at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Styles and Corrin are set to star as young Tom and Marion, respectively.

Here is the synopsis for Roberts’ 2021 novel:

From the moment Marion first lays eyes on Tom — her best friend’s big brother, broad, blond, blue-eyed — she is smitten. And when he comes home from National Service to be a policeman, Marion, a newly qualified teacher, is determined to win him. Unable to acknowledge the signs that something is amiss, she plunges into marriage, sure that her love is enough for both of them. But Tom has another life, another equally overpowering claim on his affections. Patrick, a curator at the Brighton Museum, is also besotted with his policeman, and opens Tom’s eyes to a world previously unknown to him. But in an age when those of ‘minority status’ were condemned by society and the law, it is safer for this policeman to marry his teacher. The two lovers must share him, until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.

My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

Corrin broke out in a big way with her role as Lady Diana Spencer in season 4 of Netflix’s acclaimed royal drama The Crown, which sparked a renewed wave of sympathy for the beloved princess whom she portrayed and catapulted Corrin to fame nearly overnight. She’s been collecting praise and awards left and right for her performance, earning Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice nominations. So all eyes are on what Corrin will do next. The actress made her film debut in Misbehaviour, co-starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and others, but this will be Corrin’s first major lead role in a feature film.