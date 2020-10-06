David Letterman and his huge beard are back for an all-new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The Netflix series has Letterman sitting down with influential figures for surprisingly intimate interviews, with this new season featuring Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo. Watch the My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 3 trailer below.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 Trailer

I have to confess that I haven’t kept up with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. I watched the premiere episode, which featured Dave interviewing President Barack Obama. And I also watched the episode where Letterman sat down with George Clooney. And then I just kind of…stopped watching. It wasn’t because I didn’t like the show – indeed, I found the two episodes I watched to be quite strong, with Letterman able to draw surprisingly intimate info out of his subjects.

One of these days I’m going to binge through the rest of the episodes, because based on this trailer for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 3, Dave still has the mojo (and he still has that very impressive beard).

In this season, “David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people. The four-episode third season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests, including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo.”

I can’t say I’m champing at the bit for a new interview with Kim Kardashian West (seriously – haven’t we had enough of that entire family at this point?), but the interviews with Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo all look like must-sees. Letterman remains a legend for a reason, and while these interviews aren’t as funny as the stuff he did on his old show(s), it’s still nice to have him around and working. The series is executive produced by Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa, and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production; Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.

The four episodes of season 3 run for 45 minutes each, and you can catch all of them on Netflix on October 21. When the series first launched, Netflix was releasing new episodes on a weekly basis, but at some point, they must’ve realized that the kids these days just want to binge, and now, here we are.