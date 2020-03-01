Nicole Kidman‘s Blossom Films and Amazon Studios are about to form a union to make My Lovely Wife. Based on the novel of the same name by Samantha Downing, the story is described as “Dexter meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” There’s no word yet on whether Kidman will star in the film as the titular lovely wife, but considering her success on TV in recent years, it wouldn’t be surprising if that happened.

Deadline has the scoop on the My Lovely Wife movie, described as a “darkly comedic psychological thriller that explores the modern impulses of human nature.” The story follows “Tobias and his lovely wife, Millicent, who seem to be leading the perfect life with home and family. But they harbor a dark secret: husband has been helping his wife with her penchant for serial murdering. But when one of their victims is discovered, hubby realizes his lovely wife may not be as trustworthy as he had thought.”

The book’s official synopsis is written from the point-of-view of Tobias:

Our love story is simple. I met a gorgeous woman. We fell in love. We had kids. We moved to the suburbs. We told each other our biggest dreams, and our darkest secrets. And then we got bored.We look like a normal couple. We’re your neighbors, the parents of your kid’s friend, the acquaintances you keep meaning to get dinner with.We all have our secrets to keeping a marriage alive. Ours just happens to be getting away with murder.

This actually sounds like a fun premise, all things considered. Amazon and Blossom Films are working on the adaptation together, and it’s not the first time they’ve worked together – Amazon and Blossom are also producing a limited series adaptation of the Janet Y.K. Lee novel The Expatriates. The two companies made a first-look deal in 2018.

Blossom Films is run by Kidman and Per Saari, and specializes in producing female-driven stories, like Big Little Lies, and the upcoming HBO series The Undoing, which Kidman stars in. So will Kidman be the murderous Lovely Wife in the adaptation? Blossom Films and Amazon aren’t saying, but if I had to guess, I’d say the odds of that happening are probably good.