The South Korean documentary My Love, Don’t Cross That River serves as the inspiration for My Love, a new Netflix docuseries that follows a year in the lives of six elderly couples from around the world. The show moves between Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, the United States, and Spain, and based on the trailer below, it looks like it’s going to make you cry your damn eyes out.

My Love Trailer

In the 2013 documentary My Love, Don’t Cross That River, filmmaker Jin Mo-young followed an elderly married couple – 95-year-old Jo Byeong-man and 90-year-old Kang Kye-yeol – for 15 months, documenting their daily lives. Now, Netflix has taken that concept and reworked it into the docuseries My Love, which “documents a year in the lives of six elderly couples from around the world. Globe-trotting through Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, the U.S., and Spain, the six-part docuseries gets to the heart of long-lasting love.”

Based on the trailer, My Love is going to be a touching series that will probably make more than a few viewers cry themselves silly. The couples presented here genuinely seem to care for each other, and it’s nice to see that portrayed on film in such a straightforward way. EW spoke to Jin Mo-young about the series, with the filmmaker saying: “I was very excited to take the theme of love, to expand it into stories in various countries and connect with audiences around the world. I don’t think it’s easy to create an international original documentary series with a theme interpreted in a way that is contemplative and may not be as dramatic, but Netflix saw the power of deeply moving and fun love stories of elderly couples.”

Jin added: “They interviewed elderly couples who knew how to express their love for each other, and we had discussions to decide which couples to feature in the series whose stories were in the same spirit with the original film. As the directors fully understood what the theme and mood of the series should be, I respected and supported their choices. In the end, we had this group of lovely and interesting couples who are so unique in their own ways and universal at the same time.”

Each episode has its own director – Episode 1: Brazil is helmed by Carolina Sá; Episode 2: India comes from directors Deepti Kakkar and Fahad Mustafa; Episode 3: Japan is directed by Hikaru Toda; Episode 4: Korea is directed by Jin Moyoung; Episode 5: Spain’s helmer is Chico Pereira; and Episode 6: USA comes from filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon.

My Love premieres on Netflix on April 13, 2021.