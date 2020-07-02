The video game My Friend Pedro is headed to TV. Derek Kolstad, the writer of John Wick, and David Leitch, the co-director of the first John Wick film, are teaming up again to bring the shoot ’em up video game to life. Released in 2019, My Friend Pedro is described as “an explosive ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s turbulent battle through the criminal underworld at the behest of a sentient banana (the titular Pedro).”

Derek Kolstad and David Leitch are putting their extensive knowledge of pieces of entertainment about people shooting lots of guns to use with My Friend Pedro. Based on the shoot ’em up video game of the same name, this series is being described as an “R-rated half-hour dramedy.” Kolstad will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, while Leitch will also serve as an executive producer.

Here’s a breakdown of the game:

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld. Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind. Break up the high octane running and gunning a bit with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase or slow it all down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles.

I confess I’ve never played My Friend Pedro. In fact, I never even heard of it until today. But it clearly has a big enough following to give someone confidence in turning it into a TV series. I’m assuming this is going to be a live-action series, which makes me very curious about the whole “sentient banana” thing. Are they going to keep that? They kind of have to, right? The banana is Pedro, after all.