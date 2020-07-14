Is there a major pop culture property that’s had more artwork devoted to it than Star Wars? You could fill multiple museums with all of the art released since the pop culture art boom that’s been dedicated to a galaxy far, far away, but there are still incredible Star Wars-related pieces being produced on a regular basis. Case in point: tomorrow, Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives are releasing some stunning new art from Ise Ananphada, Juan Ruiz Burgos, Gianmarco Magnani AKA Silence TV, and Andy Fairhurst. You’ve gotta check these out.



The Mandalorian Art

First, let’s take a look at a couple of new pieces based on Disney+’s flagship series, The Mandalorian. I know I’m in the minority when I say that I’m not a big fan of the show, but this artwork – especially the first piece by Juan Ruiz Burgos – makes me wish I loved the show as much as lots of other people do. (At least its theme song slaps.)

Clan of Two by Juan Ruiz Burgos

Fine art giclée

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 250

$50

This piece and its variant, both by Silence TV, have some real John Wick: Chapter 2 vibes.

Lone Gunfighter by Gianmarco Magnani

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 300

$60

Co-release with ISH

Lone Gunfighter – Variant by Gianmarco Magnani

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$70

Co-release with ISH

Star Wars Trilogy Art

Ise Ananphada takes us all the way back to the beginning with this piece focusing on the 1977 original movie, filling the frame with striking imagery from across the film and populating the piece with enough touches that you’ll probably notice something new every time you look at it (at least the first few times, anyway).

An Epic Saga by Ise Ananphada

18-color screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 425

$75

An Epic Saga – Variant by Ise Ananphada

11-color screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$85

And finally, let’s get to my personal favorite of this new batch of artwork: a new take on the original trilogy by Andy Fairhurst. You can almost hear the hum and crackle of the lightsabers swinging through the air and the crash they make when they connect. It’s an unconventional choice to have some parts of the edge bleed out further than the rest, but I’ll read it as a meta nod to the many ways in which this trilogy broke the mold.

Feel the Force by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art giclée

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50 each / $140 per set

Power Struggle by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art giclée

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50 each / $140 per set

The Final Battle by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art giclée

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50 each / $140 per set

Everything in this article goes on sale tomorrow at 12:00 P.M. ET at BottleneckGallery.com, but act fast – these are sure to sell out quickly.