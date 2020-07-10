Following in the footsteps of John Williams is no easy feat. But Ludwig Goransson manages to do that and leave his own stamp on the Star Wars musical legacy with his score for The Mandalorian. In a new clip released by Disney+, Goransson performs the Mandalorian theme from inside the LED set they used to film the Star Wars TV series. Watch Goransson show off his best rockstar self in the music video below.

The Mandalorian Theme

John Williams left an indelible mark on the Star Wars franchise with his iconic score for the original films, which have been imitated, but never replicated. But that’s not what Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson, who scored The Mandalorian, was trying to do. Recruited by executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to score the Star Wars TV series, Goransson was tasked with creating a score that was inspired by the work of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly composer Ennio Morricone and the various scores from the films of Akira Kurosawa, as we learned in the documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian last month.

In the doc, we learned that, “when he began his work on the Mandalorian score, Göransson created five pieces of music, each roughly five minutes long, with various themes that represented different characters or planets. He worked on that music for a month, and then he paid a visit to the studio where The Mandalorian was filming and, from his phone, played the theme that begins with the haunting bass recorder notes that fans are so familiar with now.”

The final product is an astounding piece of music, which gets the full music video treatment with the above video, which is directed by Isaac Ravishankara.

While we’re in a dearth of The Mandalorian content until fall, this clip is a nice way to keep the anticipation going for the second season of the Disney+ series, which already has a star-studded cast joining Pedro Pascal‘s titular bounty hunter.

The Mandalorian season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ in October 2020.