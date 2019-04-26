Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back together again after first starring in Just Go With It. But this time they’re not falling in love. Instead, they’re on the run after being framed for a murder on board a billionaire’s yacht in Europe, putting them in the middle of a Murder Mystery. Thankfully, it looks a little bit better than the standard Adam Sandler feature comedy fare, thought that’s not necessarily saying much. Watch the Murder Mystery trailer below to check it out.

Murder Mystery Trailer

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a couple whose marriage needs a bit of a spark. They get in in an unexpected way when a European vacation turns into a whodunit where they’re the prime suspects. Thankfully, Jennifer Aniston’s character is a murder mystery novel connoisseur, and she just might be able to help them stay alive.

Honestly, there’s not a lot of the stupid slapstick humor in this trailer that makes Adam Sandler’s movies induce so many eyerolls. And even the juvenile jokes are few and far between. There are some genuinely good laughs, and this, along with Sandler’s recent Netflix special (which he’s taking on tour), gives me hope this is one step closer to the comedian making good comedies again. It feels like the kind of studio comedy that would get released in the summer, which is probably why Netflix is releasing it around that time, and the trailer is cut much better than some of Netflix’s other comedies.

Luke Evans (The Hobbit) also stars as the mysterious man who invites them to this surprise murder mystery party, Gemma Arterton (Prince of Persia) plays a famous actress that has Sandler forgetting his wife’s name, and Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp fill out a couple of the supporting roles. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. MURDER MYSTERY reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.

Murder Mystery hits Netflix on June 14, 2019.