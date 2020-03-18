Quibi, you beautiful tropical fish, you’ve done it. You’ve made a show too unique, too strange, and too irresistible. That show is Murder House Flip, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a home improvement-style show where people try to fix up and sell houses that were once scenes of murder. It’s so ghoulish and darkly comedic that I have no choice but to watch every episode when it’s available. For now, I’ll settle for this trailer.

Hey, do you like home renovation? Cool. What about murder? Do you like that, too? If so, Quibi has a show just for you. It’s called Murder House Flip, and it’s described as “an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.”

“This is where the bodies were buried!” someone says in this trailer as several people stand around in a yard, while another person says, “To afford to live by the beach we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up.” And who among us can’t relate to that in modern-day America? I suppose you could argue that this entire premise is in very bad taste, and I won’t fight you on that. But I have to admit I’m incredibly curious to watch this show. Of all of Quibi’s weird new programs, this is the one that appeals the most to me.

Quibi launches on April 6.