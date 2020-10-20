We’re debuting an exclusive clip from Murder Bury Win, a new dark comedy that’s having its Texas Premiere at Austin Film Festival on October 22. In the movie, three friends create a board game that they hope will lead them to success. It doesn’t work out – which leads the trio to turn to a mysterious make who is willing to publish the game as long as he can take credit for it. In the exclusive clip below, the trio of game creators meets with this mysterious guy – who hands them a bear trap for some reason.

Murder Bury Win Clip

This is a very odd clip, but stick with it, because there’s a pay-off regarding a bear trap that I found fairly amusing. In Murder Bury Win, “Three friends have created a board game, MURDER BURY WIN, and they think it has what it takes to become a bestseller on the indie charts. When their attempt to crowdfund fails, a mysterious man makes them an offer: he will publish their game on the condition that he takes credit as the sole creator and owner.”

Needless to say, things don’t go according to plan: “After a dispute over the gaming rights leaves them with a body on their hands, the young men realize how suspiciously like murder the freak accident appears. Now, with few options remaining, they look to their game for guidance. The premise of their game? How to murder someone and get rid of the body.” The official site for Murder Bury Win adds that it’s a “cautionary tale about the measures peoples are willing to take to win. And it also might be about how to kill someone and get rid of the body.” Check out the trailer below.

Murder Bury Win Trailer

The flick comes from writer-director Michael Lovan, and features a cast that includes Mikelen Walker, Erich Lane, Henry Alexander Kelly, Craig Cackowski, and Brian Slaten. The movie had its world premiere at Cinequest on October 6, 2020, and is set to play the Austin Film Festival on October 22. And, as an interesting side-note, the board game in the movie was actually created and can be played. More info on how to play the game can be found on the film’s Kickstarter page.

In addition to the trailer and exclusive clip above, you can also check out the movie’s poster below. No word yet on a non-festival release date, but keep your eyes peeled.