You won’t need Disney+ to stream Mulan, starting next week. Niki Caro‘s live-action remake of the beloved Disney animated classic will make its VOD debut on platforms like Vudu and FandangoNow this coming Tuesday. The film is available for pre-order now.

Disney’s live-action Mulan will be available to stream on video-on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, FandangoNow, and other services starting Tuesday, October 6. Customers can pre-order the movie starting today with no subscription required, in SD, HD, or 4K UHD for $29.99.

Vudu, which was acquired by Fandango from Walmart earlier this year, is offering a special deal for Mulan pre-orders, giving customers a $3.00 credit towards other movies and TV shows on Vudu upon the movie’s release. To pre-order Mulan, head to the Amazon Prime, Vudu, or FandangoNOW websites.

Mulan‘s VOD debut comes one month after the live-action movie, which stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li, and Jet Li, eschewed a theatrical release for a premiere on Disney+ Premier Access with the additional one-time fee of $29.99 on top of Disney+ subscribers’ monthly $6.99 subscription fee. Shortly before the film’s release, Disney announced that Mulan would be made available free to stream on Disney+ with no additional cost starting December 4.

Disney’s decision to drop Mulan on Disney+ (albeit with the additional fee) shook up the movie industry, which had faced theater shutterings and release delays due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Alongside Warner Bros.’ Tenet, Mulan was eyed as one of the major blockbusters of the year that could revive struggling theaters. But its release on Disney+ served as a test for whether an expensive blockbuster like Mulan could make back its budget on streaming and ultimately forego the need for theaters. No concrete viewership data has yet been released by Disney, but app download research film Sensor Tower reported that Disney+ saw a spike in app downloads following Mulan‘s first weekend on the platform. Although the film has been met with mixed reviews and a tepid response in China, Mulan has allegedly made more money on its premium Disney+ VOD run than Tenet’s entire box office haul so far.

We’ll see if Mulan will continue that streak when it expands to Vudu, FandangoNow, and other VOD platforms, or if viewers will simply wait until December to stream the movie for free on Disney+.

Mulan will be available to watch on VOD platforms on October 6, 2020.