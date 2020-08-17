Mulan is kind of a big deal, and not just because it’s a big-budget Disney remake. What makes Mulan stand out right now is the fact that Disney is taking a big risk and pushing the movie to Disney+ next month rather than wait around for U.S. theaters to get back on their feet. While the action epic will have a traditional theatrical release in countries without Disney+ and where theatres have re-opened, those of us with Disney+ will get the film streaming there on September 4 for a premium fee. It’s a bit unprecedented, and it could be the start of a new trend if it succeeds. Ahead of the Disney+ debut, there’s a new TV spot, which you can watch below.

Mulan TV Spot

This new Mulan TV spot is loaded with action, and it’s also loaded with reminders that yes, this movie is headed to Disney+ in a few days. “Prepare for the movie event exclusively on Disney+!” a title card tells us. There was a time when such an idea seemed unthinkable, but here in a world where coronavirus still lingers and no one seems to have any idea what the hell to do about it, Disney had to make a choice. They could either release the film to potentially empty theaters; they could keep delaying it indefinitely; or they could use what they had at their disposal – Disney+.

Mulan won’t be dropped onto the streaming service without ceremony, though. Even if you’re already a Disney+ subscriber you’re still going to have to pay for it – $29.99, to be exact. This will unlock the movie for you, and you’ll have access to it as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber. Is that too steep a cost? Some may think so, but keep in mind that if you were taking your entire immediate family to the film in theaters you’d probably be paying even more. And you’d run the risk of getting coronavirus. So there’s that, at least.

In Mulan, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”