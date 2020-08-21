Mulan is headed to Disney+ (and select theaters) next month, and Disney is in full-blown marketing mode. They’ve been releasing TV spots and featurettes every other day – and here’s another! This latest Mulan TV spot plays up how big and epic this flick is supposed to be, and also features a healthy dose of Donnie Yen, which is never a bad thing.

Mulan TV Spot

You know what? I’m excited for Mulan. I’m excited I’ll get to watch it in the safety and comfort of my own home, and I’m excited that it doesn’t look like yet another shot-for-shot remake from the House of Mouse. Disney makes two kinds of live-action remakes now: films that adhere extremely close to their counterparts (see: The Lion King), or films that take the basic concept and try something new with it (see: Pete’s Dragon). The latter is far more interesting than the former, and I’m glad that looks to be the approach to Mulan here. Sure, I’ll miss the songs, but I can always just rewatch the original

In Mulan, “a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Niki Caro directs a cast that includes Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. Mulan will be streaming September 4 exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access. That means that even if you already subscribe to Disney+ you still have to pay extra for the film – but honestly, it sounds a lot better, and safer, than going back to the movies right now.