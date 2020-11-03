‘Mulan’ Opening Scenes Now Available Online

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan is now available on Blu-ray and digital, as well as available for premium purchase on Disney+. Things didn’t exactly work out exactly the way Disney wanted with the epic – they had hoped to release Mulan everywhere theatrically and ride to box office glory. Instead, because of the coronavirus, the film ended up going to Disney+ in the U.S. – for an extra price. But if you’ve been waiting around to access Mulan another way, it’s now available on Blu-ray and digital. And if you’re still not sold, here are the first few opening scenes from the film.

Mulan Opening Scenes

I watched Mulan back when it hit Disney+, and here’s my scorching hot take: it’s fine. I am not in the tank for these live-action Disney remakes at all, but I never got bored watching this, so hey – that’s something. That said, the film suffers from some very strange choices – most notably the idea to give Mulan superpowers, which is so far removed from the original movie that’s it’s borderline bizarre. Then there are the behind-the-scenes controversies, like star Yifei Liu voicing support for the police over the protestors during the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests; and, as the BBC reports, the final credits thanking a “government security agency in Xinjiang province, where about 1m people – mostly Muslim Uighurs – are thought to be detained.”

All of that, and more, kind of removes what little enthusiasm I have for the film. But if you’re still interested, you can check out Mulan on Blu-ray and VOD right now. The video above features the opening sequences of the flick, which show child Mulan being instructed to hide her superpowered ch’i, and then later, the older Mulan being set up to meet a husband by a matchmaker.

In Mulan, “a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.” The Blu-ray and VOD release comes with the following special features.

Disney’s Mulan Digital Bonus Features

Featurettes: Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live action adventure for a new generation. Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior. Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more. Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records MULAN’s most iconic song. The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.



Deleted Scenes: Little Sister Sewing Young to Old Mulan Sewing Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix Mulan Runs Over Rourans Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

