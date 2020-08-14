‘Mulan’ Music Video: Christina Aguilera Performs New Original Song ‘Loyal Brave True’
Posted on Friday, August 14th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
More than 2o years ago, Christina Aguilera performed the soaring ballad “Reflection,” written by Matthew Wilder and David Zippel for the soundtrack of Disney’s 1998 animated film Mulan, kickstarting her pop music career. “Reflection” was that rare Disney song to reflect contemporary pop sensibilities as well as being a damn good song, and deservedly went on to icon status. Now it seems Aguilera and Disney want to repeat the success of “Reflection” (for which Aguilera also recorded a new version) with the new original song “Loyal Brave True,” created for Niki Caro‘s live-action Mulan remake. See Aguilera perform “Loyal Brave True” in a Mulan music video directed by none other than Caro herself.
Mulan Music Video: Loyal Brave True
How do you follow up an iconic song like “Reflection”? Well, you can’t really, but Aguilera tries her dardnest in the Mulan music video for “Loyal Brave True,” emoting and putting her full body into the performance of the original song written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman. I can’t say the more subdued ballad holds a candle to the classic “Reflection,” but I can’t blame Disney for really trying to win that Best Original Song Oscar with every live-action remake.
For those worrying about the lack of “Reflection,” don’t worry. Aguilera also performs a newly-recorded version for the film, which will also be featured in the Mulan soundtrack, coming out this September. Music from both songs is featured in composer Harry Gregson Williams’ underscore with Aguilera’s full-length versions appearing in the film’s custom main-on-end title design.
Williams’ score and Aguilera’s two songs will appear on the Mulan soundtrack, set for release on September 4, 2020, the same day the film will debut exclusively on Disney+ with Premiere Access (with a Disney+ subscription and additional fee).
