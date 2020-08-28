Mulan is almost ready to get down to business on Disney+, and ahead of that unprecedented release strategy, there are two new things to feast your eyes on. One is a behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie, and the other is a music video featuring Christina Aguilera performing “Reflection,” a song that was prominent in the original animated film.

Mulan Featurette

Disney is ready to make history with Mulan. No matter how the film turns out quality-wise, its unique release strategy signals a fundamental shift in the world of distribution. After delaying the film due to coronavirus, Disney decided to release Mulan in select theaters overseas while also putting it on Disney+ for an extra premium price. Will it work? Will viewers go for it? I think the answer is yes, but we’ll see.

Ahead of the film’s arrival, there’s a new featurette above that focuses on the action and stunts, and the film’s villains: Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan and Gong Li as Xian Lang. Action is clearly a big part of this movie – it looks like a full-blown action flick, and that has me interested. I like when Disney attempts to try something new and different with these remakes rather than going for a shot-for-shot approach.

Mulan Music Video

As I just said, Mulan is not a shot-for-shot remake. In addition to upping the action and changing the story, this live-action version also loses the songs. Which is fine, although I will miss everyone crooning “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.” But one song that did make it into the film is “Reflection,” which is performed above by Christina Aguilera. Aguilera has another song on the soundtrack, “Loyal Brave True.” Matthew Wilder, who wrote “Reflection” for the original film, said: “I can tell you that there are there’s a new version of ‘Reflection,’ and that song thematically plays a large part in the new movie throughout the score,” and added: “The film is not song-driven, but my music is present.”

In Mulan, “a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The movie arrives on Disney+ September 4, 2020.