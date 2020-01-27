Mulan may never pass for a perfect bride, but a new set of Mulan character posters show that she passes as a perfect warrior, inside and out. Disney has released several new Mulan posters spotlighting the characters of the Niki Caro-directed live-action remake, including Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor. The character posters show each of the characters wielding a weapon that shows Liu’s Mulan in its reflection, in what seems like a nifty play off of the animated film’s most popular song.

Alongside those posters, a new Mulan TV spot has also been released, highlighting the “true” duty of Liu’s heroine. See the TV spot and the Mulan character posters below.

Mulan Character Posters

Everyone’s blades are very shiny in Disney’s upcoming remake of Mulan. The striking character posters are a a marked contrast from the character posters we’ve received for Disney live-action remakes as of late (the Lion King posters were particularly egregious), and give a real sense of the film’s epic tone and artful approach. I especially love the movement in the posters, from the wind in Mulan and Cheng Honghui’s hair, as well as the withering gaze that Gong Li’s villainous witch Xianniang gives to the camera. There are some nice details as well, like Xianniang’s talons and the scars on Böri Khan’s face. And, of course, there is the wonderful touch of Mulan’s determined face gazing in the reflection of each blade.

The character posters make a nice companion to the new TV spot, which hints at the “true” identity of Mulan and her fate as a warrior that will save China.

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.