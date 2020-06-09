We may never find out who wins Best Kiss — though we may not want to find out, in the age of coronavirus-induced social distancing. This year’s MTV Movie Awards, which are usually held in June, have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But there may be a chance that this glitzy awards ceremony will be pushed to December.

Variety broke the postponement news, which comes in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled and postponed many entertainment events and put into question the state of the industry’s many awards ceremonies. But Variety reports that MTV has actually been mulling moving the MTV Movie Awards to December for some time now, which feels a little out of sorts with the sunny and silly awards ceremony. But apparently coronavirus has even put a stop to those plans, which leaves the MTV Movie Awards in limbo for the time being.

MTV never announced an official date for the MTV Movie Awards, but last year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi was held in Los Angeles on June 15 and aired June 17 on the channel. MTV reportedly still hopes to air the MTV Movie Awards later this year but that also depends on the state of the movie and TV industry, which has seen the delays of big-budget blockbusters and the halting of TV productions across the globe. If there is no MTV Movie Awards this year, it would be the first time the show wasn’t aired since it was launched in 1992.

But interestingly, MTV is still moving forward with its plans to hold the Video Music Awards at the Brooklyn Barclays Center in August. The VMAs would be one of the few awards ceremonies to be held as planned, as the coronavirus pandemic has affected the Tonys, the Emmys, and potentially the Golden Globes and Oscars down the line.