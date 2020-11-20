Back when Mystery Science Theater 3000 aired on Comedy Central, the network would run what they called Turkey Day Marathons every Thanksgiving. The marathons would involve between six and twelve rebroadcasts of previous episodes with new host segment material cut throughout. The tradition carried over briefly to the Sci-Fi Channel era with one Turkey Day Marathon, and then died out. After a Netflix revival, MST3K has once again come to an end. But Shout! Factory and Alternaversal Productions are bringing Turkey Day back with a new marathon featuring new host segments.

MST3K Turkey Day Marathon

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is next week. To better get into the holiday spirit, Shout! Factory and Alternaversal Productions are bringing back a time honored tradition: the MST3K Turkey Day Marathon. Like the Turkey Day Marathons of old, this one will feature six classic Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes – and this time, the episodes were chosen by fans through a bracket elimination. We don’t know what those titles are yet, but that’s part of the fun.

In addition to that, there will be new host segments featuring MST3K LIVE host Emily Marsh, along with Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC/MegaSynthia (Yvonne Freese), as well as special appearances by MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, and Jonah Ray (Jonah Heston) and Rebecca Hanson (Synthia) from the MSTK3K Netflix reboot.

For those of you who are still unaware of just what the hell Mystery Science Theater 3000 is/was, here’s a quick summary: a guy trapped in space is forced to watch terrible movies with his two robot buddies. It’s all part of a mad scientist’s plan for world domination, and in an attempt to stay sane, the host and the robots crack jokes about the garbage they’re watching. And while I tend to be very much opposed to people talking during movies, it’s all in good fun.

I was a big fan of Mystery Science Theater 3000 growing up and I fondly remember the Turkey Day Marathons on Comedy Central, because I’m very, very old, you see. That said, I was a little underwhelmed by the Netflix revival. Sure, it was nice to have the show back, but some of the magic was gone. To be quite honest I just didn’t care for the new bot voices. But maybe I’ll check this Turkey Day Marathon revival out just for old time’s sake.

The marathon starts at 9:00 A.M. EST on Thursday, November 26, and will be available on Pluto TV, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, Theta.TV, LocalNow, and the MST3K YouTube Channel.