The Ms. Marvel series headed to Disney+ has a new cast member: Laurel Marsden, who will play comic character Zoe Zimmer. The series follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who writes superhero fan fiction, particularly of Captain Marvel, and gains shape-shifting powers. Iman Vellani is playing the title character, and will also appear in Captain Marvel 2.

THR has the scoop on Laurel Marsden joining the Ms. Marvel cast as comic book character Zoe Zimmer. Marsden is a relative newcomer – her only big credit is the Quibi series Survive, which also featured Sophie Turner. As for Zoe Simmer, I have no idea who this character is, but thankfully the handy Marvel Wiki has some more info:

“She was the most popular girl at Coles Academic High School, was dating a star athlete, Josh Richardson, and initially appeared shallow and ‘nice mean.’ After her Terrigenesis, Zoe was the first person Ms. Marvel rescued when she fell into the Hudson River…During the convergence, Zoe had an existential crisis, reevaluated her life, broke up with Josh, and rekindled her friendship with Kamala and Nakia. Since the convergence, Zoe had been nearly inseparable from Nakia.”

In other words, this character is going to be one of Kamala Khan’s classmates. It’s unclear how big a role this will end up being, but there you have it: Laurel Marsden is Zoe Zimmer. Marsden joins a cast that includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel is a “Muslim Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey. She possesses latent Inhuman lineage activated by the Terrigen Bomb. When she was exposed to the Terrigen Mist she became a polymorph with the ability to stretch her body in almost any way imaginable. Kamala was a huge fan of superheroes, especially Carol Danvers, the former Ms. Marvel. She went on to become the newest holder of the Ms. Marvel identity.”

Ms. Marvel is currently filming in Atlanta, and is expected to arrive on Disney+ near the end of the year.