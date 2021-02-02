In Moxie, a shy 16-year-old ends up sparking a feminist revolution in her high school. The film comes from director Amy Poehler, who also appears in the film as the mother of the teen girl, played by Hadley Robinson. Based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie is headed to Netflix next month – but you can watch the film’s trailer right now. Below, in fact.

Moxie Trailer

In Jennifer Mathieu’s book Moxie, a teenage girl who is fed up with her high school takes inspiration from her mother, a Riot Grrrl in the ’90s, to launch a feminist zine distributed anonymously to her classmates. Now Mathieu’s book has become a Netflix movie from director Amy Poehler. It’s Poehler’s second feature for Netflix – the first being Wine Country, a movie that everyone has seemingly forgotten about already, even though it boasted a cast that included Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Jason Schwartzman, and Tina Fey. Will Moxie fair better, and generate more buzz? We’ll see! Here’s a synopsis:

Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together.

When the book was published, Mathieu said she hoped readers “will take away from Moxie that feminism is a joyful thing and that living your life as a feminist – whether you’re a man or a woman – means living your full humanity. I hope that readers will understand that feminism is not a scary word.” And that’s indeed a good message to share.

The book was adapted for the screen by writers Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer. Moxie also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz and Marcia Gay Harden. Moxie will arrive on Netflix March 3, 2021.