The movie release calendar for 2020 is in constant flux right now thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Films are being shuffled and pulled left and right, and right now, everything in 2020 is currently up in the air. In an attempt to make sense of it all, I went ahead and compiled a list of movies that are still opening in 2020 – for now. All of these dates may change (and one of them, in April, will definitely change). But for now, here are all the movies opening in 2020.

April

There’s only one movie in April – My Spy. And it seems very likely that this is happening. But the release date hasn’t changed yet, so I’m including it.

April 17: My Spy

May

A24 has yet to move The Green Knight, and while I’m dying to see it, I have my doubts this date will hold.

May 29: The Green Knight

June

The summer movie season as we know it is all but decimated this year. That said, there are some titles that are still holding for the time being. While Disney has shuffled several titles, they’ve yet to move Soul. Indie titles like The King of Staten Island and Miranda July’s Kajillionaire are also still holding onto their dates.

June 19: Soul

June 19: The King of Staten Island

June 19: Kajillionaire

June 19: Fatale

July

Disney just moved Mulan to July, and Paramount did the same with The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Are they nuts, or just optimistic? We’ll see! Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has also yet to move.

July 10: The Purge 5

July 17: Tenet

July 24: Mulan

July 31: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

July 31: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

August

I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d put money on August being the earliest possible time that theaters re-open. As such, these dates are possible. Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be the biggest indicator here – if that moves (again), then the other titles will probably move, too.

August 7: Infinite

August 14: Wonder Woman 1984

August 14: The One and Only Ivan

August 14: Nobody

August 14: Charm City Kings

August 21: Bill and Ted Face the Music

August 21: Let Him Go

August 28: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

September

While August seems like a possible re-opening month, September seems more likely. And as of now, September is looking stacked. A Quiet Place Part II, one of the first films to move off its release date due to the virus, was just set for September. Ditto Candyman, which was originally supposed to open in June. We’ve yet to see any promotional material for films like The Many Saints of Newark and The Trial of the Chicago 7, so I really have no idea if they’re dates will hold. For now, though, they remain on the calendar.

September 4: A Quiet Place Part II

September 4: Monster Hunter

September 4: Honest Thief

September 11: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

September 18: Connected

September 18: The King’s Man

September 18: Without Remorse

September 25: Candyman

September 25: Last Night in Soho

September 25: The Many Saints of Newark

September 25: The Trial of the Chicago 7

October

Venom 2 is still set for October, and set photos of the film in production have surfaced. But Sony already delayed Morbius to next year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did the same for Venom 2. Halloween Kills has already wrapped, so there’s a good chance that date holds. Death on the Nile also wrapped in December of 2019, so that might be safe.

October 2: Venom 2

October 2: BIOS

October 9: Death on the Nile

October 9: The Witches

October 16: The French Dispatch

October 16: Halloween Kills

October 23: Snake Eyes

October 23: Fatherhood

November

November is the new home of Black Widow, and of course, No Time to Die. King Richard, starring Will Smith, began filming in January 2020, and it’s unclear if the production has finished yet. If it hasn’t, you can expect that to move soon. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Warner Bros. moves Tenet from July to Godzilla vs. Kong‘s November 20 date, and pushes Godzilla vs. Kong indefinitely.

November 6: Black Widow

November 6: Stillwater

November 13: Deep Water

November 20: Godzilla vs. Kong

November 25: No Time to Die

November 25: Raya and the Last Dragon

November 25: King Richard

November 25: Happiest Season

December

Merry Christmas! Remember what I said above about Tenet and Godzilla vs. Kong? Well, if Warner Bros. doesn’t make that movie, I also wouldn’t be surprised if they moved Dune to 2021 and set Tenet for December 18. Production has halted on The Last Duel, so you can probably expect that to move, too.

December 11: Free Guy

December 11: Samaritan

December 18: Dune

December 18: Coming to America 2

December 18: West Side Story

December 23: Top Gun: Maverick

December 23: Tom and Jerry

December 25: Respect

December 25: The Last Duel

December 25: News of the World

December 30: Escape Room 2