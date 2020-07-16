NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock officially launched this week to little fanfare. And with equally little fanfare, Peacock’s biggest movies — including the Jurassic Park and Matrix franchises — are quickly leaving the service.

Peacock soft-launched on April 15, and already it’s set to lose some of its biggest movies. Starting this week, films like Fast & Furious, the Jurassic Park and Matrix franchises, and Shrek are set take flight away from the newly launched NBCUniversal streaming service.

Gamespot did the legwork to find the list of movies leaving Peacock within the next months, with many of them being the higher-profile films available at launch. A few of them, like Shrek and the Fast and Furious movies, are even NBCUniversal productions. It’s strange to see the streaming rights to films like Evan Almighty, the sequel to Bruce Almighty and a Universal Pictures film, expiring so soon after Universal streaming service became available to the public. The biggest losses, of course, are Universal franchises like Jurassic Park and the Mummy films. However, these films should eventually come back to Peacock – this is most likely the result of streaming deals made years in advance that still have to be honored with other companies.

Below are the list of movies leaving the service provided by Gamespot.

July 15

Evan Almighty

July 16

Fast & Furious

July 26

Dead Silence

July 29

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything Wrong

The Story of Us

July 31

The Blair Witch Project

Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows

Children of Men

Drive Angry

Frailty

Joe

Jonah Hex

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World

Jurassic Park 3

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Parenthood

Shrek

Spawn

August 10

Monster’s Ball

August 14

The Express

Peacock soft-launched on April 15 to lukewarm reviews for the service and app, as well as the slate of originals that debuted on launch day. While Peacock offers thousands of hours of programming to watch on day one — and most of it for free with ads — the quick departure of high profile films and the little fanfare at launch doesn’t bode well for the new service.

Peacock is available in three pricing tiers: free ad-supported library content, $5 a month for ad-supported library plus original programming, and $10 a month for library and original programming with no commercials. The service is available to watch on several devices, though isn’t yet available on Amazon Fire TV devices or Roku, with PS4 joining the group of available devices next week.