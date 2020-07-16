Peacock’s Biggest Movies Like ‘Fast & Furious,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ and ‘Shrek’ Are Already Leaving the Service
Posted on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock officially launched this week to little fanfare. And with equally little fanfare, Peacock’s biggest movies — including the Jurassic Park and Matrix franchises — are quickly leaving the service.
Peacock soft-launched on April 15, and already it’s set to lose some of its biggest movies. Starting this week, films like Fast & Furious, the Jurassic Park and Matrix franchises, and Shrek are set take flight away from the newly launched NBCUniversal streaming service.
Gamespot did the legwork to find the list of movies leaving Peacock within the next months, with many of them being the higher-profile films available at launch. A few of them, like Shrek and the Fast and Furious movies, are even NBCUniversal productions. It’s strange to see the streaming rights to films like Evan Almighty, the sequel to Bruce Almighty and a Universal Pictures film, expiring so soon after Universal streaming service became available to the public. The biggest losses, of course, are Universal franchises like Jurassic Park and the Mummy films. However, these films should eventually come back to Peacock – this is most likely the result of streaming deals made years in advance that still have to be honored with other companies.
Below are the list of movies leaving the service provided by Gamespot.
July 15
- Evan Almighty
July 16
- Fast & Furious
July 26
- Dead Silence
July 29
- The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything Wrong
- The Story of Us
July 31
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows
- Children of Men
- Drive Angry
- Frailty
- Joe
- Jonah Hex
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World
- Jurassic Park 3
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- Parenthood
- Shrek
- Spawn
August 10
- Monster’s Ball
August 14
- The Express
Peacock soft-launched on April 15 to lukewarm reviews for the service and app, as well as the slate of originals that debuted on launch day. While Peacock offers thousands of hours of programming to watch on day one — and most of it for free with ads — the quick departure of high profile films and the little fanfare at launch doesn’t bode well for the new service.
Peacock is available in three pricing tiers: free ad-supported library content, $5 a month for ad-supported library plus original programming, and $10 a month for library and original programming with no commercials. The service is available to watch on several devices, though isn’t yet available on Amazon Fire TV devices or Roku, with PS4 joining the group of available devices next week.