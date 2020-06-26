The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in July 2020
Posted on Friday, June 26th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
I know it’s very hard to keep track of time these days, but trust me on this one: June is almost over. Which means Netflix will be adding new titles in July. But it also means certain titles will be leaving, so you might want to catch up on them before it’s too late. These are the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in July 2020
Back to the Future
The entire Back to the Future trilogy is leaving Netflix next month, but I’ll just highlight the first one, because it’s the best. ’80s teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) uses a time machine built by his pal Doc Brown (Christoper Lloyd) to travel back in time to the 1950s. There, he ends up with the unenviable task of getting his parents together so they can eventually give birth to him and his siblings. The plan involves flirting with his mom. Yeah, it’s weird. And good!
Under the Skin
Jonathan Glazer‘s haunting masterpiece Under the Skin has Scarlett Johansson as an alien preying on hapless human men. It’s strange, hypnotic, and one of the best films of the decade. And now it’s leaving Netflix. So watch it before it’s too late.
Inglourious Basterds
Until Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out, I would’ve said Inglourious Basterds is Quentin Tarantino‘s best film. But while I now think Hollywood is better, Basterds is still Tarantino firing on all cylinders, presenting an alternate-universe take on the events of World War II. It’s funny, bloody, and full of killer performances.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Solo has the distinction of being the rare Star Wars box office disappointment, but I think it deserves better. It’s by no means great, but it’s a fun, old-school adventure, and while he’s by no means Harrison Ford, Alden Ehrenreich makes for a good young Han Solo. Sure, the script has some issues – did we really need to have an origin story for Han Solo’s name? – but there’s more than enough entertainment here.
Enemy
Jake Gyllenhaal pulls double-duty in Enemy as a college professor who discovers he has an exact double out in the world. Denis Villeneuve‘s weird, creepy curiosity is almost impossible to classify, but just know this: there are spiders involved. Lots and lots of spiders.
Leaving 7/4/20
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11/20
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving 7/21/20
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29/20
The Incredibles 2
Leaving 7/31/20
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory