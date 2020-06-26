I know it’s very hard to keep track of time these days, but trust me on this one: June is almost over. Which means Netflix will be adding new titles in July. But it also means certain titles will be leaving, so you might want to catch up on them before it’s too late. These are the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in July 2020

The entire Back to the Future trilogy is leaving Netflix next month, but I’ll just highlight the first one, because it’s the best. ’80s teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) uses a time machine built by his pal Doc Brown (Christoper Lloyd) to travel back in time to the 1950s. There, he ends up with the unenviable task of getting his parents together so they can eventually give birth to him and his siblings. The plan involves flirting with his mom. Yeah, it’s weird. And good!

Jonathan Glazer‘s haunting masterpiece Under the Skin has Scarlett Johansson as an alien preying on hapless human men. It’s strange, hypnotic, and one of the best films of the decade. And now it’s leaving Netflix. So watch it before it’s too late.

Until Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out, I would’ve said Inglourious Basterds is Quentin Tarantino‘s best film. But while I now think Hollywood is better, Basterds is still Tarantino firing on all cylinders, presenting an alternate-universe take on the events of World War II. It’s funny, bloody, and full of killer performances.

Solo has the distinction of being the rare Star Wars box office disappointment, but I think it deserves better. It’s by no means great, but it’s a fun, old-school adventure, and while he’s by no means Harrison Ford, Alden Ehrenreich makes for a good young Han Solo. Sure, the script has some issues – did we really need to have an origin story for Han Solo’s name? – but there’s more than enough entertainment here.

Jake Gyllenhaal pulls double-duty in Enemy as a college professor who discovers he has an exact double out in the world. Denis Villeneuve‘s weird, creepy curiosity is almost impossible to classify, but just know this: there are spiders involved. Lots and lots of spiders.

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Metres Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving 7/29/20

The Incredibles 2

Leaving 7/31/20

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory