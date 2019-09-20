The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in October 2019
Posted on Friday, September 20th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
September is almost gone. Good! Get the hell out of here, summer! It’s time to make way for autumn! Which means it’s also time to make way for new movies on Netflix. But the arrival of new titles comes with a bitter price: other movies have to leave. Which means if you’ve had the movies below sitting in your queue for the last few months, you might want to get around to watching them before they up and vanish.
Movies Leaving Netflix In October 2019
All the President’s Men
Now, I don’t want to get too political here on slash film dot com, but have you noticed how terrible things are? Things are so bonkers that it’s sometimes easy to forget we’ve sort of been here before. This isn’t the first time the good old U.S. of A. was facing a constitutional crisis due to the shady dealings of our elected officials. Thankfully, we have the power of the free press. And while that free press seems to be slacking off a bit these days, there was a time when journalists had the power to topple a presidency. And that power is on full-display in All the President’s Men, Alan J. Pakula‘s masterful exploration of how Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward broke the Watergate scandal wide-open and brought down Richard Nixon in the process. It’s as thrilling today as it was back in 1976. And more timely than ever.
Bonnie and Clyde
Often credited with kicking-off the so-called New Hollywood movement, Arthur Penn‘s Bonnie and Clyde drew on the French New Wave to recast the story of bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde into a pair of folk-heroes. The movie is wildly inaccurate, but who the hell cares? It’s cinema at its finest. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are the star-crossed lovers-turned-criminals, and the pair are dynamite together.
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Steven Spielberg‘s Artifical Intelligence was met with its fair share of derision when it arrived. The film came with the heavy baggage of knowing that at one point, Stanley Kubrick was going to direct, and many thought Spielberg had betrayed Kubrick’s potential vision. In recent years, however, A.I. has been reappraised as one of Spielberg’s best – an ambitious, often extremely dark glimpse of the future, and what it means to be human.
Frances Ha
Noah Baumbach‘s very best film, Frances Ha stars Greta Gerwig (who also wrote the script) as an aimless 20-something who still hasn’t figured out “how to be a real person.” She drifts about New York, and beyond, trying to figure out just who she is, and where she’s going – if anywhere. Shot in beautiful black-and-white and owing more than a few things to French New Wave (making it the second New Wave-inspired film on this list), Frances Ha is a must-see. So don’t miss it before Netflix boots it to make way for some sort of Netflix Original bullcrap.
In Bruges
Martin McDonagh‘s darkly funny, and often surprisingly melancholic, In Bruges gives Colin Farrell the very best role of his career as a sad-sack hitman haunted by a kill gone wrong. He’s currently in hiding with fellow hitman Brendan Gleeson, and their hiding place just happens to be Bruges – a place Farrell’s character finds absolutely dreadful. Meanwhile, Farrell and Gleeson’s employer, played by Ralph Fiennes with foul-mouthed glee, is headed to town too – to take care of some business. Deftly blending big laughs with often heartbreaking sorrow, In Bruges is unique in every sense of the word.
Leaving October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving October 5
Despicable Me 3
Leaving October 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Leaving October 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving October 15
El Internado: Season 1-7
Leaving October 20
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving October 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Leaving October 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game