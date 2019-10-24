With the rapturous early buzz for Greta Gerwig‘s new adaptation of Little Women, perhaps you, like me, are interested in watching (or re-watching) the 1994 adaptation of the book before you check out the new version. Well, you better hurry, because the ’94 Little Women is one of the titles that will be vanishing from Netflix just after the clock strikes midnight on Halloween night. Here are the other films and TV shows that are disappearing from the streaming service in November.

Movies Leaving Netflix in November 2019

The Sixth Sense

Contrary to popular belief, this movie wasn’t M. Night Shyamalan‘s feature directorial debut, but it was the film that put him on the map and caused Newsweek to dub him “The Next Spielberg.” That bold prediction didn’t exactly pan out, and Shyamalan’s career has been a series of ups and downs – but he’s never been better than he was behind the camera of The Sixth Sense, which still holds up as one of the undeniable, stone-cold cinematic classics of the past twenty years.

Groundhog Day

Harold Ramis‘s classic is the go-to comparison point for just about every time loop story for a reason: this movie absolutely owns. It’s just about the perfect blend of goofy comedy, existential horror, and kinda-sweet-but-maybe-actually-kinda-unnerving romance, and it features Bill Murray at the top of his game, not to mention a super memorable performance from Stephen Tobolowsky as the uber-annoying Ned Ryerson. If you happen to get stuck in your own time loop, just hope it happens the day before this movie leaves Netflix.

Road House

Patrick Swayze bouncing in a bar, kicking people in the face, ripping throats out, and rocking some incredible hair and tight jeans – what else do you need in a movie? How about Sam mother effin’ Elliot as his mentor? That’s not enough? How about Ben Gazzara as the small town baddie? How about the fact that a movie about a bunch of rowdy dudes is literally directed by a guy named Rowdy? I rest my case.

Taking Lives

I haven’t ever rewatched D.J. Caruso‘s serial killer thriller, so I’m honestly not sure if holds up. But all these years later, I still vividly remember the visceral feeling it gave me in the theater when a certain plot point played out, and that’s gotta count for something, right? Angelina Jolie plays an FBI profiler who discovers that a killer has been stealing his victims’ identities, and Ethan Hawke shows up as an eyewitness to one of the murderer’s crimes. Fair warning: the ending may enrage you.

Coco

This one’s sticking around for several weeks longer than the rest of these titles, giving you a few more chances to catch up with one of the very best movies Pixar has ever made. It’s the story of Miguel, a young Mexican boy who wants to become a famous musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. But his family isn’t crazy about the idea, and when Miguel is mistakenly whisked away into the underworld, he learns the value of those close relationships (while getting into some wacky adventures along the way, natch). It’s one of the most emotional and most beautiful films in Pixar’s entire filmography. Luckily, I imagine you’ll probably be able to watch it on Disney+ when that service launches on November 12.