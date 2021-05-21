Another month is nearly over and 2021 is disappearing quickly. Also disappearing? Your opportunities to watch the following movies and TV shows on Netflix, because they’ll be exiting the service in a matter of weeks. Check out our list of specific recommendations for the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in June 2021, followed by the complete list of shows and films that are vanishing from the streamer’s library.

Portlandia

It feels like this hilarious sketch show has been on Netflix for years, and I took that fact for granted. I’ve chipped away at it, watching a few episodes here and there at my own leisurely pace, but my lack of urgency has cost me dearly: there’s no way I’ll be able to finish all eight seasons by the time this disappears on June 9. That’s what I get for taking my sweet time.

Twin Peaks

The first two seasons of Mark Frost and David Lynch’s bizarre small-town murder mystery were incredibly influential, and a damn fine precursor to Showtime’s 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return, which many consider to be some of the best television of all time. Netflix just has the original two seasons on its service now, but those are set to disappear very soon, so if you’ve never taken the plunge into this completely bonkers world, now is a good time to start.

Enter the Dragon

There is only one Bruce Lee movie in Netflix’s entire catalogue at the moment, and it’s this 1973 martial arts classic about a secret agent who arrives at an opium lord’s island fortress and kicks some ass in a tournament. It’s one of Lee’s most famous movies, and definitely worth checking out.

Immortals

If you’re in the mood to see a shirtless Henry Cavill wander through a gorgeously designed world, look no further than Tarsem Singh’s 2011 action epic Immortals. It’s not exactly top shelf cinema, but it’s rare to find a director who prioritizes visuals this much, and there are some memorable moments here that feel ripped out of an ancient painting.

Hannibal

I’ve still never carved out the time to watch Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, even though practically everyone I know seems to rave about how incredible it is. That’s on me, and now I’ll have to track it down elsewhere since it’s getting zapped from Netflix on June 4.

Leaving 6/1/21

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 6/4/21

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/6/21

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving 6/9/21

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 6/17/21

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving 6/21/21

Dark Skies

Leaving 6/26/21

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving 6/27/21

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving 6/28/21

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving 6/30/21

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice