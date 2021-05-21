The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in June 2021
Posted on Friday, May 21st, 2021 by Ben Pearson
Another month is nearly over and 2021 is disappearing quickly. Also disappearing? Your opportunities to watch the following movies and TV shows on Netflix, because they’ll be exiting the service in a matter of weeks. Check out our list of specific recommendations for the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in June 2021, followed by the complete list of shows and films that are vanishing from the streamer’s library.
Portlandia
It feels like this hilarious sketch show has been on Netflix for years, and I took that fact for granted. I’ve chipped away at it, watching a few episodes here and there at my own leisurely pace, but my lack of urgency has cost me dearly: there’s no way I’ll be able to finish all eight seasons by the time this disappears on June 9. That’s what I get for taking my sweet time.
Twin Peaks
The first two seasons of Mark Frost and David Lynch’s bizarre small-town murder mystery were incredibly influential, and a damn fine precursor to Showtime’s 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return, which many consider to be some of the best television of all time. Netflix just has the original two seasons on its service now, but those are set to disappear very soon, so if you’ve never taken the plunge into this completely bonkers world, now is a good time to start.
Enter the Dragon
There is only one Bruce Lee movie in Netflix’s entire catalogue at the moment, and it’s this 1973 martial arts classic about a secret agent who arrives at an opium lord’s island fortress and kicks some ass in a tournament. It’s one of Lee’s most famous movies, and definitely worth checking out.
Immortals
If you’re in the mood to see a shirtless Henry Cavill wander through a gorgeously designed world, look no further than Tarsem Singh’s 2011 action epic Immortals. It’s not exactly top shelf cinema, but it’s rare to find a director who prioritizes visuals this much, and there are some memorable moments here that feel ripped out of an ancient painting.
Hannibal
I’ve still never carved out the time to watch Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, even though practically everyone I know seems to rave about how incredible it is. That’s on me, and now I’ll have to track it down elsewhere since it’s getting zapped from Netflix on June 4.
Leaving 6/1/21
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 6/4/21
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/6/21
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving 6/9/21
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 6/17/21
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving 6/21/21
Dark Skies
Leaving 6/26/21
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving 6/27/21
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving 6/28/21
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving 6/30/21
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice