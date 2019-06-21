The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in July 2019
Posted on Friday, June 21st, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
It’s time to say “so long” to some great titles on Netflix. There’s always a chance some of these films will be back on the streaming service in the near future, but for now, they’re hitting the old dusty trail. These are best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in July 2019.
Movies Leaving Netflix In July 2019
Punch-Drunk Love
One of Paul Thomas Anderson‘s very best films – and that’s saying something, since they’re all pretty damn great – Punch-Drunk Love proved that Adam Sandler had a lot more in him than the lazy comedies he usually sticks to. Here, Sandler plays an emotionally damaged loner who falls for fellow weirdo Emily Watson. Before they can embrace their romance, though, Sandler has to deal with a con artist (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and his violent goons trying to rip him off. It results in a weird, wonderful experience overall, and if you’ve somehow avoided seeing it for this long, catch it before it leaves Netflix.
Silence of the Lambs
One of the all-time great movies, and the rare horror film to sweep the Oscars, Silence of the Lambs has only gotten better with age. Tautly directed by Jonathan Demme, the film helped popularize Hannibal Lecter, thanks to the highly memorable performance of Anthony Hopkins. But this is really Jodie Foster’s movie, as she guides us through a thrilling, disturbing journey into darkness.
The Matrix
The Matrix is a total game-changer of a film. It also feels like the last gasp of truly original blockbusters – a film not based on any existing property that came out of nowhere and took the world by storm. Sure, it’s very 1990s, but beyond that, the film still holds up. Countless filmmakers tried to replicate the success of this film by slowing down action scenes, as if the “bullet time” effect was all they needed.
Pan’s Labyrinth
Guillermo del Toro‘s lovely adult fairy tale is set agains the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War, and follows a young girl (Ivana Baquero) who escapes into a rich, often terrifying fantasy world. Visually stunning and emotionally devastating, Pan’s Labyrinth also features mind-blowing practical effects. The Shape of Water may have landed del Toro his Oscars, but this might be his masterpiece.
The Mummy
The 1999 The Mummy is a hell of a lot of fun. Is it a great movie? I’d probably say no. But it’s super entertaining, and helped introduce the world to Rachel Weisz, so it has a lot going for it. A whiz-bang, old school pulpy adventure, it never slows down and gets a lot of milage out of how charming it all is. Just avoid the sequels at all costs.
Continue Reading For the Complete List of Titles Leaving Netflix >>
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer