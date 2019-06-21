It’s time to say “so long” to some great titles on Netflix. There’s always a chance some of these films will be back on the streaming service in the near future, but for now, they’re hitting the old dusty trail. These are best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in July 2019.

Movies Leaving Netflix In July 2019

Punch-Drunk Love

One of Paul Thomas Anderson‘s very best films – and that’s saying something, since they’re all pretty damn great – Punch-Drunk Love proved that Adam Sandler had a lot more in him than the lazy comedies he usually sticks to. Here, Sandler plays an emotionally damaged loner who falls for fellow weirdo Emily Watson. Before they can embrace their romance, though, Sandler has to deal with a con artist (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and his violent goons trying to rip him off. It results in a weird, wonderful experience overall, and if you’ve somehow avoided seeing it for this long, catch it before it leaves Netflix.

Silence of the Lambs

One of the all-time great movies, and the rare horror film to sweep the Oscars, Silence of the Lambs has only gotten better with age. Tautly directed by Jonathan Demme, the film helped popularize Hannibal Lecter, thanks to the highly memorable performance of Anthony Hopkins. But this is really Jodie Foster’s movie, as she guides us through a thrilling, disturbing journey into darkness.

The Matrix

The Matrix is a total game-changer of a film. It also feels like the last gasp of truly original blockbusters – a film not based on any existing property that came out of nowhere and took the world by storm. Sure, it’s very 1990s, but beyond that, the film still holds up. Countless filmmakers tried to replicate the success of this film by slowing down action scenes, as if the “bullet time” effect was all they needed.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Guillermo del Toro‘s lovely adult fairy tale is set agains the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War, and follows a young girl (Ivana Baquero) who escapes into a rich, often terrifying fantasy world. Visually stunning and emotionally devastating, Pan’s Labyrinth also features mind-blowing practical effects. The Shape of Water may have landed del Toro his Oscars, but this might be his masterpiece.

The Mummy

The 1999 The Mummy is a hell of a lot of fun. Is it a great movie? I’d probably say no. But it’s super entertaining, and helped introduce the world to Rachel Weisz, so it has a lot going for it. A whiz-bang, old school pulpy adventure, it never slows down and gets a lot of milage out of how charming it all is. Just avoid the sequels at all costs.

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer