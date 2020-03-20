The month is drawing to a close, and everything is on fire. We all have to stay the heck inside for the time being – which means we should have more time to sit back and watch Netflix. But you better hurry up on some titles, because as the month ends and April begins, several great movies and TV shows are hitting the road. These are the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in April 2020.

GoodFellas

Martin Scorsese‘s masterpiece GoodFellas is one of those movies that’s endlessly rewatchable. I’ve seen this thing about a bajillion times – and I never get sick of it. So if you don’t own a physical copy of this, and want to relive the exploits of criminal Henry Hill as he enters the world of the mafia, you better act fast – because the movie is leaving Netflix very soon.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Ridley Scott‘s Blade Runner has a fair share of different cuts, but the so-called “Final Cut” is probably the best of the bunch. Set in the future (well, technically the past now), the film follows Harrison Ford as Deckard, a cop who hunts down rogue robots. It’s a gorgeous, hypnotic film that lives up to its reputation (although I’ll be controversial here and say I think Blade Runner 2049 is better).

National Treasure

Look, you don’t need me to explain this movie to you, do you? It’s National Treasure. It’s a movie where Nicolas Cage steals the Declaration of Independence, and also finds a bunch of fetch-quest games leftover by the founding fathers. It’s a masterpiece. And it’s leaving Netflix. Frankly, it’s kind of fucked-up for Netflix to be pulling this classic at this time of turmoil, but maybe it’ll end up on Disney+.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Ang Lee’s gorgeous, sweeping wuxia film remains as magnificent today as it was when it arrived in 2000. The story involves a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) whose sword is stolen from the woman he loves (Michelle Yeoh). A quest begins to retrieve it, which kicks off an unexpected adventure full of gravity-defying fights and long, deep, poetic yearning.

Rosemary’s Baby

Rosemary’s Baby remains a stone-cold classic (although it’s understandable if you don’t want to give it the time of day since it’s from director Roman Polanski). Mia Farrow is a New York housewife (well, apartmentwife) who becomes pregnant – and then begins to suspect her neighbors are Satanists who want to sacrifice her baby. She’s right about the Satanist part, but there’s something far more insidious going on here. I’m guessing you know what it is at this point.