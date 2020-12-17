The nightmare that is 2020 is almost over, and not a moment too soon. As December comes to an end January comes rolling in, it brings with it new titles on streaming services! But that comes with a catch – for new titles to come in, old titles gotta go. Such is the case with Hulu, which is shedding a few films as the new year arrives. So here are the Best Movies Leaving Hulu in January 2021.

Scream 4

I know this is blasphemy to some, but Scream 4 is the best Scream sequel (yes, even better than Scream 2, and wayyyyyy better than Scream 3). It’s clever, it’s bloody, and it’s the first film since the original that feels like it has something to say. It’s also Wes Craven‘s final film. Show some respect!

Donnie Brasco

Al Pacino is fantastic here, playing a wiseguy who has spent his entire life hoping to be a big shot. The main plot has Johnny Depp playing an undercover cop infiltrating the mafia, but this is really Pacino’s show. The actor had entered a period where he SCREAMED ALL HIS LINES in a lot of films, but he doesn’t do that here. He’s quiet, and melancholy, and it’s just wonderful to watch him work.

The Final Girls

A funny, sweet tribute to slasher films, The Final Girls is kind of like Last Action Hero meets Scream, with a bunch of teens sucked into a slasher movie and forced to survive. There’s a surprisingly touching storyline running through the whole thing that will catch you off guard.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

All of the Lord of the Rings films are great, but my favorite remains Fellowship of the Ring, which brilliantly pulls us into its world. Everything here feels genuine, even though we’re dealing with fantastical elements. It’s kind of a miracle this works as well as it does.

The Prestige

Is The Prestige Christopher Nolan‘s best movie? You know, it just might be. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are dueling magicians trying to constantly one-up each other, with disturbing consequences.

Movies Leaving Hulu in January 2021

January 3

The Waterboy (1998)

January 7

Scream 4 (2011)

January 24

Awaiting (2015)

Janis: Little Blue Girl (2015)

Le Ride (2016)

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story (2016)

Soufra (2017)

The Ghoul (2015)

The Heart of Nuba (2018)

January 29

School Dance (2014)

January 31

12 Rounds (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bad Company (2002)

Beerfest (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Breakdown (1997)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love Hurts (1990)

Major League (1989)

Maverick (1994)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pride (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Sydney White (2007)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Eye (2008)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

The Skull (1965)

W. (2008)