The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in May 2021
Posted on Sunday, April 25th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
May is just around the corner, which means a slew of movies are set to leave HBO Max to make room for the new. From All About My Mother to All the President’s Men, there are handful of classics that are due to leave the streaming service, which means you have a limited time to watch them before they vanish into the ether forever (just kidding, they’ll probably make their way onto another platform soon). Still, can’t hurt to be sure. Here are the best movies leaving HBO Max in May 2021.
All About My Mother
Pedro Almodovar‘s exquisite comedy-drama following a woman who seeks out her transvestite ex-lover after their son dies in a car accident, All About My Mother is the filmmaker’s dizzying, warm ode to motherhood. Full of twists and turns and deep melodrama, All About My Mother weaves a rich tapestry of womanhood, featuring a pregnant, HIV-positive nun (Penélope Cruz), a glamorous star of the stage (Marisa Paredes), and a transgender sex worker (Antonia San Juan).
All the President’s Men
There’s nothing more exhilarating than competent journalists taking down a corrupt institution, and All The President’s Men remains a stone-cold classic for that. Alan J. Pakula‘s masterful All the President’s Men stars Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Woodward and Bernstein, the Washington Post reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal and brought down Richard Nixon in the process.
Misery
Featuring a powerhouse performance from Kathy Bates, Rob Reiner’s Misery is a twisted takedown of fandom and one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made. Bates stars as Annie Wilkes, a deranged fan who holds her favorite author (James Caan) hostage and forces him to write the happy ending that she desires.
Phantom Thread
Paul Thomas Anderson‘s elegiac Gothic romance is one for the ages. In 1950s London, strong-willed waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps) catches the eye of renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis), who makes the young woman his new muse and lover. However the pair’s conflicting attitudes — Woodcock’s prickly perfectionism, curbed only by his chilly sister and business partner Cyril (Lesley Manville), and Alma’s rebelliousness — turns their relationship into a toxic, and intoxicating, maelstrom.
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Rarely has a movie satire been so good that it’s retroactively ruined every film in that genre. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story primarily takes aim at Walk the Line, but has become the ironic template for every bad music biopic ever since (try watching Bohemian Rhapsody after this, I dare ya). The movie charts the origins, rise to fame, downfall, and redemption of singer Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly) as navigates the music industry, doing everything the rock ‘n roll star is supposed to do: drugs, affairs, fail to win the approval of his father, and struggle with too many blankets.
May 11:
Mud, 2013
May 13:
Bullitt, 1968
The Searchers, 1956
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
West Side Story, 1961
May 16:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
May 23:
Mortal Kombat, 2021
May 28:
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
May 31:
All About My Mother, 1999
All the President’s Men, 1976
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
The Avengers, 1998
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
Blood Work, 2002
Blue Streak, 1999
Bombshell, 1933
The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
Butterfield 8, 1960
Captain Blood, 1935
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003
Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Dead Pool, 1988
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
East Of Eden, 1955
Emma, 1996 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
Father Of The Bride, 1950
Flipped, 2010
Giant, 1956
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
Hunger, 2008
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015
Life As We Know It, 2010
Life With Father, 1947
Little Women, 1949
Living Out Loud, 1998
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
Magnum Force, 1973
March Of The Penguins, 2005
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Maverick, 1994
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Papillon, 1973
A Patch Of Blue, 1965
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Se7En, 1995
Selena, 1997
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Thin Man, 1934
Tightrope, 1984
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You Can’t Take It With You, 1938