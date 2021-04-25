May is just around the corner, which means a slew of movies are set to leave HBO Max to make room for the new. From All About My Mother to All the President’s Men, there are handful of classics that are due to leave the streaming service, which means you have a limited time to watch them before they vanish into the ether forever (just kidding, they’ll probably make their way onto another platform soon). Still, can’t hurt to be sure. Here are the best movies leaving HBO Max in May 2021.

All About My Mother

Pedro Almodovar‘s exquisite comedy-drama following a woman who seeks out her transvestite ex-lover after their son dies in a car accident, All About My Mother is the filmmaker’s dizzying, warm ode to motherhood. Full of twists and turns and deep melodrama, All About My Mother weaves a rich tapestry of womanhood, featuring a pregnant, HIV-positive nun (Penélope Cruz), a glamorous star of the stage (Marisa Paredes), and a transgender sex worker (Antonia San Juan).

All the President’s Men

There’s nothing more exhilarating than competent journalists taking down a corrupt institution, and All The President’s Men remains a stone-cold classic for that. Alan J. Pakula‘s masterful All the President’s Men stars Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Woodward and Bernstein, the Washington Post reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal and brought down Richard Nixon in the process.

Misery

Featuring a powerhouse performance from Kathy Bates, Rob Reiner’s Misery is a twisted takedown of fandom and one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made. Bates stars as Annie Wilkes, a deranged fan who holds her favorite author (James Caan) hostage and forces him to write the happy ending that she desires.

Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s elegiac Gothic romance is one for the ages. In 1950s London, strong-willed waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps) catches the eye of renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis), who makes the young woman his new muse and lover. However the pair’s conflicting attitudes — Woodcock’s prickly perfectionism, curbed only by his chilly sister and business partner Cyril (Lesley Manville), and Alma’s rebelliousness — turns their relationship into a toxic, and intoxicating, maelstrom.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Rarely has a movie satire been so good that it’s retroactively ruined every film in that genre. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story primarily takes aim at Walk the Line, but has become the ironic template for every bad music biopic ever since (try watching Bohemian Rhapsody after this, I dare ya). The movie charts the origins, rise to fame, downfall, and redemption of singer Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly) as navigates the music industry, doing everything the rock ‘n roll star is supposed to do: drugs, affairs, fail to win the approval of his father, and struggle with too many blankets.

May 11:

Mud, 2013

May 13:

Bullitt, 1968

The Searchers, 1956

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

West Side Story, 1961

May 16:

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

May 23:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

May 28:

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

May 31:

All About My Mother, 1999

All the President’s Men, 1976

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

The Avengers, 1998

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

Blood Work, 2002

Blue Streak, 1999

Bombshell, 1933

The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995

Butterfield 8, 1960

Captain Blood, 1935

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003

Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Dead Pool, 1988

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

East Of Eden, 1955

Emma, 1996 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

Father Of The Bride, 1950

Flipped, 2010

Giant, 1956

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

Hunger, 2008

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015

Life As We Know It, 2010

Life With Father, 1947

Little Women, 1949

Living Out Loud, 1998

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

Magnum Force, 1973

March Of The Penguins, 2005

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Maverick, 1994

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Papillon, 1973

A Patch Of Blue, 1965

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)

Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Se7En, 1995

Selena, 1997

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Thin Man, 1934

Tightrope, 1984

True Grit, 2010 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You Can’t Take It With You, 1938