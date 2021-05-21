The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in June 2021
Posted on Friday, May 21st, 2021 by Ben Pearson
We’re approaching the halfway point of 2021, and if part of your New Year’s resolution was to watch the 2006 Robin Williams family comedy RV on HBO Max, I’m sad to say that your window to do that is rapidly closing. Here are some of the best movies leaving HBO Max in June 2021, followed by the complete list of films that are vacating the service next month.
The Mask of Zorro
This movie is sexy, swashbuckling fun the likes of which Hollywood simply does not make anymore. In an industry obsessed with recognizable IP, this film represents the ideal way to relaunch a franchise through an original origin story while incorporating a legacy version of the title character. It’s one of those movies that will have you wondering why popcorn movies aren’t this good anymore.
No Country For Old Men
The Coen Brothers’ 2007 classic is memorable for many reasons – Roger Deakins’ incredible cinematography, launching Javier Bardem to household name status, Tommy Lee Jones’s world-weary performance – and hot damn, it still holds up like a charm all these years later. Josh Brolin is fantastic in the lead role, and the way the Coens ratchet up the tension late in the story and then refuse to give the audience what they want contributes to this being an all-timer.
Margaret (Extended Version)
Kenneth Lonergan famously spent years fighting with the studio over the editing of Margaret, and this extended version is his ideal cut of the project. Anna Paquin is explosive and convincing in the lead role, revealing a teenage state of mind that’s rarely been captured on screen in such a natural way, and the rest of the cast (Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon, Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, and more) is aces as well.
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Everyone should bow before Gene Wilder’s wonderful, sensitive, deranged, and delightfully off-kilter performance in this 1971 classic. I know there are people out there – yes, I’m talking about you, Steve from Akron – who have never bothered catching up with this movie because they missed it during their childhoods, but trust me, there’s plenty for adults to chew on even now.
Big Fish
Personally, I think Big Fish is the perfect synthesis of everything Tim Burton is interested in as a storyteller. He made a really interesting movie a few years ago called Big Eyes that nobody saw, but I think the last truly great thing he made was Big Fish, which came out in 2003. It features some admittedly whimsical visuals, but there’s enough of an emotional punch here to keep it from being written off as a mere exercise in style.
Movies Leaving HBO Max in June 2021
June 5:
Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020
ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020
June 13:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 14:
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
June 19:
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
June 29:
Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
June 30:
10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)
16 Blocks, 2006
All About The Benjamins, 2002
Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
Best In Show, 2000
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Big Fish, 2003
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Class, 1983 (HBO)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998
Dennis The Menace, 1993
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
The General’s Daughter,1999 (HBO)
The Getaway, 1972
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
La Bamba, 1987
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Legends Of The Fall, 1994
The Lost Boys, 1987
Lost In Space, 1998
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Madeline, 1998
Malcolm X, 1992
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Mask Of Zorro, 1998
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Money Train, 1995
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
The Natural, 1984
Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
No Country For Old Men, 2007
Pale Rider, 1985
Penelope, 1966
Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967
Righteous Kill, 2008
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rock Star, 2001
RV, 2006
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Sex And The City (Movie), 2008
Sex And The City 2, 2010
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Soylent Green, 1973
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sunday In New York, 1964
Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
Three Kings, 1999
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
Thx 1138, 1971
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Victory, 1981
Wag The Dog, 1997
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)