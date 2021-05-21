We’re approaching the halfway point of 2021, and if part of your New Year’s resolution was to watch the 2006 Robin Williams family comedy RV on HBO Max, I’m sad to say that your window to do that is rapidly closing. Here are some of the best movies leaving HBO Max in June 2021, followed by the complete list of films that are vacating the service next month.

The Mask of Zorro

This movie is sexy, swashbuckling fun the likes of which Hollywood simply does not make anymore. In an industry obsessed with recognizable IP, this film represents the ideal way to relaunch a franchise through an original origin story while incorporating a legacy version of the title character. It’s one of those movies that will have you wondering why popcorn movies aren’t this good anymore.

No Country For Old Men

The Coen Brothers’ 2007 classic is memorable for many reasons – Roger Deakins’ incredible cinematography, launching Javier Bardem to household name status, Tommy Lee Jones’s world-weary performance – and hot damn, it still holds up like a charm all these years later. Josh Brolin is fantastic in the lead role, and the way the Coens ratchet up the tension late in the story and then refuse to give the audience what they want contributes to this being an all-timer.

Margaret (Extended Version)

Kenneth Lonergan famously spent years fighting with the studio over the editing of Margaret, and this extended version is his ideal cut of the project. Anna Paquin is explosive and convincing in the lead role, revealing a teenage state of mind that’s rarely been captured on screen in such a natural way, and the rest of the cast (Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon, Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, and more) is aces as well.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Everyone should bow before Gene Wilder’s wonderful, sensitive, deranged, and delightfully off-kilter performance in this 1971 classic. I know there are people out there – yes, I’m talking about you, Steve from Akron – who have never bothered catching up with this movie because they missed it during their childhoods, but trust me, there’s plenty for adults to chew on even now.

Big Fish

Personally, I think Big Fish is the perfect synthesis of everything Tim Burton is interested in as a storyteller. He made a really interesting movie a few years ago called Big Eyes that nobody saw, but I think the last truly great thing he made was Big Fish, which came out in 2003. It features some admittedly whimsical visuals, but there’s enough of an emotional punch here to keep it from being written off as a mere exercise in style.

Movies Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

June 5:

Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020

ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020

June 13:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

June 14:

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

June 19:

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

June 29:

Galveston, 2018 (HBO)

June 30:

10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)

16 Blocks, 2006

All About The Benjamins, 2002

Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

Best In Show, 2000

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Big Fish, 2003

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Class, 1983 (HBO)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998

Dennis The Menace, 1993

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)

Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)

El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

The General’s Daughter,1999 (HBO)

The Getaway, 1972

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Inside Daisy Clover, 1966

Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)

La Bamba, 1987

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Legends Of The Fall, 1994

The Lost Boys, 1987

Lost In Space, 1998

Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003

Madeline, 1998

Malcolm X, 1992

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Mask Of Zorro, 1998

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Money Train, 1995

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)

My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)

The Natural, 1984

Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)

No Country For Old Men, 2007

Pale Rider, 1985

Penelope, 1966

Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967

Righteous Kill, 2008

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rock Star, 2001

RV, 2006

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Sex And The City (Movie), 2008

Sex And The City 2, 2010

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Soylent Green, 1973

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sunday In New York, 1964

Tejano, 2018 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

Thx 1138, 1971

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Victory, 1981

Wag The Dog, 1997

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)