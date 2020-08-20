Wow, the summer is almost over! Hard to believe since we’ve all been having so much fun, doing all these summer activities like staying indoors and fearing for our lives. Anyway, as August ends and September rolls in, a whole new slew of new stuff arrives on Netflix. So here are the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2020.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

With I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman adapts and directs what is sure to be a surreal film based on the novel by Iain Reid. A young woman (Jessie Buckley) goes on a road trip with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to meet the boyfriend’s parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis), and nothing is as it seems. A new Kaufman movie is always worth checking out, and this one looks particularly intriguing. I read the book this is based on, so trust me on this one: things are gonna get weird.

The Devil All the Time

What a cast! Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattinson all star in The Devil All the Time, a Southern Gothic about a group of characters all roaming around post-World War II Southern Ohio and West Virginia. I read the book this is based on, too, and it’s dark stuff. So dark that, if the movie stays true to the source material, it’s going to surprise some people.

The Muppets

Amy Adams should’ve won Best Actress for her work in The Muppets. No, I will not elaborate further.

Back to the Future

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) goes back in time in a car, seduces his mom, and invents rock-and-roll. Yes, this is the plot of one of the most beloved movies of all time. That movie is Back to the Future, and it’s coming to Netflix next month. In fact, all three Back to the Future movies are coming to Netflix, although I’m going to be a bit controversial here and say that I honestly only think the first film holds up. But that’s me!

The Good Place Season 4

The final season of The Good Place wasn’t perfect, but like all previous seasons, it tried its best to bring us into its world where people grow and learn from their mistakes, and become better in the process. It’s a beautiful, funny thing, and we probably didn’t deserve it.