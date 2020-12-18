As I’m sure you know, 2020 is almost over. Congratulations, you’ve made it through (most of) this hell year! And as December ends, January begins – and brings with it new titles on Netflix. So here are the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2021.

GoodFellas

Here’s a hot take: GoodFellas is really, really, really good. I know, no one has ever dared say that before! But I’m the type of brave soul who is willing to risk it all for a controversial stance. You’re welcome, reader. (Side-note: it genuinely feels like Netflix adds and removes this movie every two months.)

Bonnie and Clyde

Not only is Bonnie and Clyde a great film, it’s also considered to be the movie the ushered in the New Hollywood era, where filmmakers blew up the old school studio system with daring, inventive films (most of which were heavily influenced by the French New Wave). Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are the infamous bank robbers, and their story is heavily fictionalized and romanticized here, and that’s just fine.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

In a just world, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo would’ve launched a full franchise, as David Fincher was hoping. Alas, it didn’t happen – but we did get that already-forgotten reboot with Clair Foy! In any case, I love Fincher’s Dragon Tattoo, which is nasty and stylish, with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara playing an unlikely pair of sleuths trying to solve a cold case.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is a new four-part true crime docuseries. I’ve already seen it, but I’m still embargoed from telling you if it’s any good! But if you’re into true crime, I have a feeling you’ll want to check this out. It comes from director Tiller Russell, who helmed the excellent true crime documentary The Seven Five.

Hook

Look, Hook is kind of infamous at this point. People who grew up with the movie will defend it, but the general consensus is that this is not one of Steven Spielberg‘s best. And you know what? That’s true. Hook, which has Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan, is indeed a weak Spielberg effort. But here’s the thing: a weak Spielberg movie is still better than most films in general. So, yeah, what the hell, rewatch Hook.

Coming Soon

50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After betraying his bosses, a hitman hides out in a vacant tailor shop, where he’s mistaken for the late owner’s son, an identity he decides to embrace.

Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Totally broke and banned from every dungeon in New York City, best friends Tiff and Pete work to rebuild their reputations in the bondage community.

Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM

After being rescued by a loving couple, a stray dog must learn how to trust and accept her new family.

The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Netflix Afterparty is a first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the buzziest shows and films. Hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes will also be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.

Available January 1, 2021

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it’s a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. Headspace Guide to Meditation is the first of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios, with subsequent series to include Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

They’ve built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he’s become.

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Available January 2, 20121

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

Available January 5, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

History of Swear Words features Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

Available January 6, 2021

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

This documentary traces the history of the iconic band “Los ratones paranoicos” through interviews and archival images of members on stage and behind the scenes.

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Available January 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

Available January 8, 2021

Charming — NETFLIX FILM

On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún’s fate?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY

An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity– and extraordinary might –lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Available January 10, 2021

Spring Breakers (2012)

Available January 11, 2021

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

The Intouchables (2011)

Available January 12, 2021

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Available January 13, 2021

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.

Available January 15, 2021

Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who’s lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Available January 16, 2021

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Available January 18, 2021

Homefront (2013)

Available January 19, 2021

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

Available January 20, 2021

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

Available January 21, 2021

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Available January 22, 2021

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon WINX CLUB from Iginio Straffi.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM

When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

Available January 23, 2021

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Everything comes unraveling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

Available January 26, 2021

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Available January 27, 2021

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

Available January 29, 2021

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

Available January 31, 2021

Fatima (2020)