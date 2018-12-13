It’s hard to believe 2018 is almost over – the year just flew by! Just kidding, it was an endless slog. But the end is here, which means it’s time for a new year, and new titles on Netflix. As is par for the course now, Netflix is more interested in bringing you their own originals than classic films and shows – but there are a few familiar films nestled among the list. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2019.

Movies Coming to Netflix in January 2019

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Poor Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film underperformed at the box office, and effectively killed-off the Star Wars Anthology films for now. But it’s really much better than its reputation suggests. A adventurous, often surprisingly romantic space Western, Solo plays much better now that the toxic cloud of behind-the-scenes problems has mostly evaporated. Alden Ehrenreich makes for a likable young Han, and Donald Glover is a lot of fun as young Lando. If you avoided this in theaters due to bad buzz, give it a shot when it hits Netflix next month. You might be surprised.

Incredibles 2

It took 18 years, but Incredibles 2 finally hit theaters in 2018. And now, it’s headed to Netflix. The Pixar sequel brings back the superhero family, and once again drops into a situation that tests their superpowers, and their familial bonds. Director Brad Bird is a master at staging animated action scenes, and he and his team outdo themselves here, crafting jaw-dropping sequences. Incredibles 2 isn’t quite as good as the original film, and it goes on a little too long. But overall, it’s great to have the family back in action again.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

All of the Indiana Jones movies are hitting Netflix next month (even Crystal Skull!), but nothing beats the original Raiders of the Lost Ark. Steven Spielberg cemented himself as a master director yet again, conjuring up a whiz-bang, old fashioned adventure story featuring Harrison Ford at his best. You know the story: Ford’s dashing archeologist embarks on a quest to find the Ark of the Covenant. Along the way, he punches a lot of Nazis. No matter how many times you watch Raiders, it still manages to maintain its movie magic.

Hell or High Water

David Mackenzie’s dusty neo-Western Hell or High Water isn’t the most original film you’ll ever see, but it benefits from a snappy, funny script (courtesy of Taylor Sheridan), and some great performances. Chris Pine and Ben Foster play a pair of brothers on a bank robbery spree, hoping to score enough money to save their family farm. Along the way, they’re pursued by a Texas Ranger (Jeff Bridges). Bridges is, as usual, wonderful, mumbling and grumbling his way through the movie. And Pine and Foster make for a compelling pair.

American Gangster

Ridley Scott‘s 2007 crime epic American Gangster feels forgotten, and that’s a shame. Because this is a damn good movie, boasting two superb performances – one from Denzel Washington, playing 1970s New York gangster Frank Lucas, and one from Russell Crowe, playing the cop trying to take him down. Scott takes the time to show us both of the character’s worlds, creating a much richer movie than you’d expect.