It’s pretty cold out there, so it’s a good time to stay cooped up in your home and streaming movies from the comfort of your couch. Even though it’ll warm up a bit in February, you’ll still want to spend plenty of time inside the house, so it’s good that Netflix has a new line-up of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming library next month, including some anticipated Netflix original movies and TV shows. Get a load of the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2019.

The Edge of Seventeen

This is one of those fantastic coming of age comedies that taps into the spirit of John Hughes, and it’s mostly thanks to the outstanding performance by Hailee Steinfeld in the lead and writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig bringing an authentic perspective of the life of a teenage girl during one of the most difficult periods in life. Full of heart and powered by an incredible soundtrack, if you haven’t seen this movie, you’ll want to fix that next month. (February 1st)

Jaws

This is one of those movies that keeps jumping back and forth through the various streaming libraries out there, but this classic from director Steven Spielberg is always worth revisiting. There’s someone out there who hasn’t seen this movie or is in desperate need of a rewatch, so it’s always good that Jaws is readily available at a place like Netflix. Plus, Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge are coming too if you need lesser quality shark movies after that. (February 1st)

Velvet Buzzsaw

While we can’t honestly say that this is one of the best offerings from Netflix, mostly due to the fact that we won’t see it until the film debuts at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this weekend. But based on the trailer, at the very least this movie will be worth watching for yourself for another wild lead performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, reteaming with Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy. Stay tuned for our review of the film in the coming days. (February 1st)

High Flying Bird

Steven Soderbergh‘s latest directorial effort brings the filmmaker into the Netflix fray, and he shot it all with an iPhone. Again, we can’t definitively say that this is one of the best offerings, but there’s no good reason not to be excited for a Soderbergh movie, especially one that features André Holland trying to take down the ]NBA by giving the real power of professional basketball back to those who make the game great. Watch the trailer here. (February 1st)

The 40-Year Old Virgin

The movie that made Steve Carell a movie star and helped make The Office a hit series on NBC is still one of the best R-rated comedies of this century. It also just so happens to be the movie that turned director Judd Apatow into a hot commodity, and it allowed him to go on to make movies like Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40. After 14 years, the raunchy comedy still holds up, even though there are some problematic aspects to the male-centric approach to dating, and there are some all-time great lines in here. (February 16th)

Jeopardy!

There’s an assortment of Jeopardy! episodes already available on Netflix, but even more are being rolled out late next month. It’s just nice to have a collection of episodes of one of the longest-running and most beloved game shows of all time readily available, and it’s a fun way to pass time with friends. (February 28th)