Yes, 2019 is almost over. We have one more month to get through, and then it’ll be time for a whole new year! But first, how about some new movies? December brings a ton of original Christmas content to Netflix. But it also brings some non-Christmas movies, too. And we’ve rounded them up! Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2019.

Malcolm X

What’s Spike Lee‘s best film? Do the Right Thing, perhaps? Or maybe The 25th Hour? The fact of the matter is, a good case can be made for many of Lee’s films to be considered his best – he’s just that great a filmmaker. Certainly one of his most epic films is 1992’s Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington as the African-American activist. Lee’s film spans through a large portion of Malcolm X’s life, covering his early criminal days, his conversion to Islam, and his prominent rise.

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach‘s Marriage Story is an emotionally devastating showcase for the acting talents of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The two play a married couple going through a brutal divorce that’s further complicated by distance – he lives in New York, she’s in L.A. While this movie is often quite painful to watch – the emotions get raw and real, folks – it’s also one of the year’s best films.

It Comes At Night

The reaction to It Comes At Night was mixed, to say the least. The movie is unquestionably horror, but some of the marketing made it look like a more traditional horror film, and that’s not really what this is. Instead, it’s a slow-burn journey into darkness – a post-apocalyptic family drama that turns into a nightmare. This was the second feature from Trey Edward Schultz, who seems to specialize in dark family dramas. He even has a new one out this year – the devastating Waves.

Sweetheart

Sweetheart had an underwhelming release, to the point where I’m pretty sure most people don’t even know it came out. That’s a shame, because this is a nifty little monster movie. Kiersey Clemons is a young woman shipwrecked on an island. That would be bad enough on its own, but she also has to deal with a hungry monster that comes out of the sea to feed. Much monster mayhem follows.

The Two Popes

I know what you’re saying: “I can’t possibly handle more than one Pope.” But get this: what if there were two Popes? Wild, right!? The Two Popes covers the transition of power from Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) to Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), two very different men with very different approaches to the Catholic church. That may sound like a stuffy drama, but by all accounts, The Two Popes is quite lively and light on its feet, and boasts two great lead performances.