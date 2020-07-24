You know the deal: new month, new movies on Netflix. We could all use a distraction right about now, and thankfully, there are more than a few worthwhile titles coming to the streaming service next month. These are the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2020.

Movies Coming to Netflix in August

Jurassic Park

I don’t need to tell you about Jurassic Park, do I? I mean…it’s Jurassic Park. It changed the face of movies. And it still holds up, because that Steven Spielberg fellow knows how to make a picture. Also: the next two Jurassic films – The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3 – are also coming to Netflix. They’re nowhere near as good as the first one, but they’re at least better than the Jurassic World movies. Do the Jurassic World films have a scene where a raptor says “Alan!” in a human voice? I think not. Case closed.

Casino Royale

Everyone has their favorite Bond and Bond movie, and mine is Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. Sure, I like plenty of other Bond flicks, and Sean Connery will forever remain the iconic version of James Bond. But for my money, nothing comes close to Casino Royale, which is a mean machine of a movie. I love Craig’s brutal, angry Bond. I love that literally runs through walls to chase after guys. And I love that he has the best Bond girl of them all at his side – Eva Green as Vesper Lynd. Sadly, none of the follow-up Craig Bond films have been that great (they’re fine; Skyfall is the best of them after Casino, but also a shameless Dark Knight rip-off). But I’m glad we at least got this film out of the deal.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

This Michel Gondry-directed, Charlie Kaufman-scripted anti-rom-com classic is heralded by sad, lonely folks (like me) for a reason – it understands sadness, and loneliness, better than most films. Jim Carrey plays a guy who pays to have all memories of his ex-girlfriend (Kate Winslet) wiped from his mind – and then starts to regret it as the procedure goes into action. It’s a beautiful, melancholy film.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal should’ve won an Oscar for his work in Nightcrawler, but he wasn’t even nominated. So it goes. Gyllenhaal plays a sociopath who hits upon the perfect way to make money: filming grisly murder scenes and accidents all over L.A., and then selling the tape to local news stations. This is Gyllenhaal’s film, but Riz Ahmed is equally great as the poor sap Gyllenhaal recruits to be his sidekick.

The Addams Family

The Addams Family is the perfect movie about a pair of death-loving horny ghouls who are down to fuck. Barry Sonnenfeld directs this stylish update of the Charles Addams comics and the 1964 TV series about the mysterious and spooky family, with the perfectly-cast Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston as Gomez and Morticia Addams, the weirdly wealthy head of a family of freaks and lovable murderers. The plot of this first film – which involves an imposter (Christopher Lloyd) posing as the long-lost Uncle Fester, only to turn out to be the real Uncle Fester in the end – is a bit shaggy, but the movie is so much fun you won’t mind.