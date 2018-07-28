The summer season is winding down, but please don’t feel the urge to rush outside and take part in outdoor activities. Instead, stay inside and stream all this stuff on Netflix. Next month, Netflix is offering a wide variety of that hot content you crave, including The Aviator, Constantine, The Lord of the Rings, The Informant!, The Good Place season 2, and more. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2018.

Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2018

The Aviator

Martin Scorsese tackles the early life of controversial weirdo Howard Hughes in this brilliant, stylish drama. Leonardo DiCaprio is quite good as Hughes, a cocky billionaire who slowly begins losing his mind. But the real standout is Cate Blanchett, who steals the show playing Katharine Hepburn. As The Aviator travels through time from Hollywood in the early 1920s up through the 1940s, Scorsese and cinematographer Robert Richardson keep changing up the visual and lighting techniques, to make each era of the film pop with distinction. This is one of Scorsese’s best 21st century movies, and definitely should’ve won him an Oscar (but didn’t).

Constantine

I know fans of the Hellblazer comic hate the movie adaptation Constantine. I, however, have never read the comic. So as far as I’m concerned, Constantine rules. The film is moody horror-noir, and features a super-cool Keanu Reeves smoking cigarettes and battling demons. Also on hand: Tilda Swinton, playing an androgynous angel Gabriel and wearing some dope suits, and Peter Stormare as a very over-the-top Lucifer. Again, if you’re a huge fan of the comic and hate how unfaithful this flick is, you have my sympathy. But I also think if you can distance yourself from that disdain, you’ll be rewarded with one surprisingly entertaining flick.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

I’m a little salty (as the kids say) that this won’t be the superior “Extended Edition”, but it’ll do. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring kicked-off one of the best movie trilogies of all time, but you already knew that. This movie still holds up – it remains magical, and alive. The world Peter Jackson creates here feels 100% real, and lived-in. Unlike, say, those Hobbit movies, which are just cartoon junk. Do I need to recount the story for this movie here for you? You know the deal, right? A bunch of wee folk, an old man, a beautiful guy, a ruggedly handsome ranger, and Sean Bean all band together to toss a hunk of metal into a volcano. Things don’t go according to plan.

The Informant!

I feel like a lot of people forgot The Informant!, and that’s a shame, because the movie is hilarious. Steven Soderbergh directs this film, based on a true story, about a hapless man (Matt Damon) who turns whistleblower against his company. The problem is, Damon’s character is a bit…unstable. And the information he’s feeding the FBI might not be on the level. The end-result is a strange, funny, ultimately tragic tale. It’s not Soderbergh’s best film, but like all Soderbergh films, it’s inherently watchable.

The Good Place: Season 2

Holy mother forking shirt balls, The Good Place season 2 is hitting Netflix next month. If you have yet to catch-up on this brilliant, surprising, hilarious show, you have plenty of time to binge the first season. I don’t want to say too much, because if you haven’t seen the series, there are a ton of twists awaiting you. Here’s all you need to know: a group of dead people wake up in an idyllic afterlife, AKA The Good Place, and have to learn to navigate the rules and regulations. The first season of The Good Place was great, but season 2 is when the show really hit its stride, primarily because the series had to essentially reboot itself after the shocking season 1 finale. This is another one of those Michael Schur shows, like Parks and Rec and Brooklyn-99, that makes you feel good as you watch it.