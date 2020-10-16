Wow, October is almost over! Then it’s time for November, a month where many of us will either be relieved or horrified (you know why). Also: it’ll be time for Thanksgiving, but since the pandemic is still raging, who the hell knows how we’ll go about that. But enough of these real-world issues – let’s talk about entertainment! A new month brings with it new titles on Disney+ and Hulu, and here they are! Get a rundown of the best TV shows and movies coming to Hulu and Disney+ below.

Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu and Disney+ in November 2020

The Mandalorian Season 2

I don’t care for The Mandalorian – I tried three episodes and gave up. But I know I’m in the minority there, and I am required by law to mention it, so here we are: season 2! Technically, season 2 starts in October – October 30, to be exact. But the majority of the second season will air in November. And what happens this season? Well: “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.” (All Month on Disney+)

Tesla

Michael Almereyda‘s highly unconventional biopic of Nikola Tesla features karaoke, an ice cream fight, and a narrator performing Google searches. It’s the cure for the boring, standard biopic, with Ethan Hawke turning in yet another great performance. The film follows Tesla as he breaks away from Thomas Edison to form his own electrical inventions. It has a similar set-up as The Current War, but while that movie followed a by-the-numbers approach, Almereyda is going for something more surreal and abstract. (November 20 on Hulu)

Ronin

John Frankenheimer’s ass-kicking action thriller Ronin has Robert De Niro as part of a team of former special operatives trying to steal a suitcase. What’s in the case? Honestly, it doesn’t matter – it’s just a MacGuffin to get the narrative moving, and move it does. While this film isn’t a wall-to-wall action pic, it features one of the coolest car chase sequences ever caught on film. And best of all, De Niro isn’t phoning it in – something he did frequently in the 1990s, unfortuantely. (November 1 on Hulu)

The Nice Guys

In a just, sane world, Shane Black‘s The Nice Guys would’ve launched a franchise. Sadly, we don’t live in a just, sane world, we live in hell. But hey, at least we got this one movie which features Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as a pair of private eyes in 1970s Los Angeles. Like all Shane Black movies, the script is twisty and funny, with all of the many pieces Black puts in place neatly coming together in the end. This movie also bests what might be Gosling’s best performance, as the actor channels Lou Costello to reveal his serious comic chops. (November 9 on Hulu)

Much Ado About Nothing

Kenneth Branagh‘s breezy, star-studded adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy of errors has an evil Keanu Reeves playing the brother of a suave Denzel Washington. Honestly, what more do you even need? Watch this thing and swoon. (November 1 on Hulu)

