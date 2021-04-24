It’s gonna be May (are we still doing that joke?) soon, which means HBO Max – which has quickly become one of the best streaming services around in terms of content – is going to unleash a whole slew of new movies (and TV shows) you’re going to want to check out. So let’s take a gander at the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in May 2021, shall we?

Tenet

At last, Tenet is coming to HBO Max (even though Christopher Nolan isn’t such a fan of the streaming service). I was mixed on Tenet when I saw it in theaters, but I’ve grown to appreciate the film since revisiting it. It’s a bit muddled, and the characters are kind of flat, but man oh man does Nolan know how to stage thrilling, mind-bending action sequences.

Barry Lyndon

Everyone has their own personal favorite Stanley Kubrick movie, and mine is Barry Lyndon, which I honestly think is Kubrick’s masterpiece. The story of an Irish rogue who works his way up through society, Barry Lyndon is hypnotic in the way it unfolds its story – deliberately and mysteriously. Full of gorgeous naturally-lit cinematography meant to resemble classic paintings, there’s nothing else out there like this.

Jackie Brown

It’s crazy to think that Quentin Tarantino made Jackie Brown so early in his career, because it feels like the work of a much older man looking back on his life. A funny, melancholy crime caper that’s really about getting too damn old, I honestly think the case can be made that Jackie Brown is Tarantino’s best movie, although my opinion on that seems to change weekly.

Mortal Kombat

If you were hoping to catch the original Mortal Kombat on HBO Max movie before watching the new one, you can’t. At least not yet. The awful Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is streaming there, but not the original. Thankfully, that’s going to change next month. Paul W.S. Anderson‘s video game flick isn’t great – in fact, it’s kind of dumb! But it’s also incredibly entertaining and features a banger of a soundtrack. Scream it with me now: MORTAL KOMBAT!!!!!!

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

This delightful adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic had the misfortune of arriving during the pandemic, so not a lot of people saw it. Thankfully that can soon change! Armando Iannucci (Veep) finds the warmth and humor inherent Dickens’s writing and creates a costume flick that’s anything but stuffy.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in May 2021

May 1:

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

May 2:

Uri and Ella, Season 1

May 3:

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6:

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

This season features ten new houses igniting the catwalk to battle for the legendary trophy and the $100,000 cash prize. Each episode is a themed extravaganza to see who will be named superior house and move one step closer to becoming “Legendary.”

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

May 7:

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

May 8:

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9:

Axios (HBO)

May 10:

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A two-part documentary directed by Emmy® and Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney (HBO’s “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief”), is a searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates.

May 13:

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

“Hacks” explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). In addition to Smart and Einbinder, “Hacks” stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo. The series is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

May 14:

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

May 15:

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

May 19:

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23:

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

May 25:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26:

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)